Recognition of strong ESG performance and leadership in sustainable business practices across the value chain

TITAN Group has earned its first Gold Medal in the 2026 EcoVadis sustainability assessment, ranking among the top 5% of companies assessed globally and within the top 2% of companies in the cement, lime and plaster industry.

The recognition reflects TITAN's continued progress in integrating sustainability across its business and value chain, with strengthened performance in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The improved rating also demonstrates greater consistency, transparency, and maturity in the Group's sustainability management systems and disclosures.

Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer at TITAN Group, stated: "This recognition is a notable milestone, but more importantly, it strengthens our resolve to accelerate the transformation of our business. We remain focused on scaling solutions that enhance efficiency and increase our positive impact, embedding sustainability more deeply into our decision-making and innovation agenda, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

EcoVadis is one of the world's most widely used sustainability assessment platforms, evaluating more than 150,000 companies globally. Its methodology provides investors, customers, and business partners with an independent benchmark of corporate sustainability performance and management practices. EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Learn more here: https://ecovadis.com/suppliers/

About ????? Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. The Group's commitment to responsible growth is reflected in its net-zero ambition for 2050, its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and on Euronext Athens, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

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