

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 1-year high of 1.1405 against the euro and a 7-month high of 0.8101 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.1439 and 0.8078, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.3212 from an early low of 1.3250.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 0.82 against the franc and 1.31 against the pound.



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