

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders aimed to supercharge U.S. innovation in quantum technologies and strengthen national security in this critical area.



The Trump Administration will execute an ambitious agenda under the orders on 'Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation' and 'Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks.' The orders envisage new initiatives in quantum computing, sensing, and networking, as well as fast-track timelines for a migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography.



Trump ordered the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology, in coordination with other relevant government leaders, to update the National Quantum Strategy to support quantum-enabling technology and encourage partnerships with U.S. industry.



The Order establishes a national effort to develop the first ever quantum computer powerful enough to initiate the era of quantum-enabled scientific discovery and accelerate quantum capabilities for commercial applications. This includes evaluations of quantum computing system capabilities, an assessment of the resources necessary to build this science-enabling quantum computer, and development of specifications for such a system.



The Order directs Michael Kratsios, the Chief Science and Technology Advisor to Trump, to coordinate this effort across the Departments of Energy, War, Commerce, and the Intelligence Community, as well as with U.S. industry and research leaders.



Kratsios said the Energy Department will develop the first quantum computer powerful enough for scientific discovery by 2028.



The Order calls on the Secretaries of Commerce, War, and Energy and the NASA Administrator to develop plans to deploy quantum-enabled sensors and networks in the next five years.



The Order prioritizes the development of a strong American quantum workforce through the expansion of registered apprenticeships, credentials, and the creation of National Quantum Workforce Development Institutes.



Kratsios said the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Department of Labor will expand quantum apprenticeships and workforce training.



The order directs the development of a plan and other measures to strengthen domestic supply chains and manufacturing capabilities for quantum technologies.



FBI will bolster quantum research and IP security, Kratsios wrote on X.



The executive order directs NASA to submit within 120 days a five-year plan for 'developing and extending civilian quantum sensing and networking for space applications.'



Quantum technologies, like a quantum computer or a quantum sensor, will provide transformational capabilities in critical sectors such as manufacturing, drug discovery, energy and agriculture.



These breakthroughs will drive American innovation, power economic growth, generate high-paying jobs in existing and entirely new industries, and bolster national security, according to the White House.



The presidential orders come at a time competing nations are moving quickly to challenge the United States' quantum leadership, including adversarial countries that would use quantum to undermine U.S. economic and national security.



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