

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector contracted for the sixth straight month in June, flash survey results from S&P Global showed Tuesday.



The flash composite output index rose to 47.6 in June from 44.9 in the previous month. However, a reading below 50.0 indicates contraction.



The pace of contraction slowed sharply from May with softer declines in output recorded in both the manufacturing and service sectors.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 47.4 from 44.3 seen a month ago. At the same time, the factory PMI registered 50.7 compared to 49.7 in May.



'After France's first quarter GDP figure was revised lower to show a quarterly contraction, today's move higher in the French PMI will be met with a sigh of relief,' S&P Global Market Intelligence Senior Principal Economist Joe Hayes said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News