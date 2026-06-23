AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Grant of U.S. Patent Expanding Protection for AI-Driven ECG Analysis

Patent covers machine learning techniques for ECG denoising, rhythm classification, sample-level labelling, wearable cardiac monitoring, and report generation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leader in AI-powered physiological signal interpretation, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), has been granted U.S. Patent No. 12,622,625 B2, titled "Machine Learning Techniques for Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis."

The patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, expands NeuralCloud's intellectual property protection around the Company's proprietary AI-based ECG analysis architecture and further strengthens AIML's growing IP portfolio.

The newly issued patent covers techniques for receiving ECG signals from wearable devices or other ECG sources, encoding ECG data into numeric representations, processing those representations using trained machine learning models, and generating outputs that may include denoised ECG signals, rhythm classifications, sample-level ECG labels, waveform characteristics, and report outputs.

The patent builds on AIML's broader strategy of protecting foundational technologies that enable high-quality ECG interpretation across healthcare and research settings. As ECG data increasingly shifts from traditional clinical environments to wearables, remote monitors, cloud platforms, and decentralized care models, the ability to reliably clean, label, classify, and structure cardiac data is becoming increasingly important.

Patent Scope and Commercial Significance

The Company believes this patent is commercially significant because it protects technologies that sit at the intersection of AI, ECG signal processing, wearable monitoring, and cardiac workflow automation. These capabilities are increasingly relevant across multiple market segments, including ambulatory monitoring, Holter reporting, remote patient monitoring, telecardiology, clinical trials, digital health platforms, and OEM integrations.

The patent describes systems and methods that may be used across wearable devices, remote computing environments, and clinical software workflows. These include AI-driven modules for ECG denoising, rhythm classification, waveform boundary determination, sample-level ECG labelling, waveform metric determination, user interface generation, and report generation.

The patent also contemplates architectures where ECG data may be captured from wearable devices and processed locally, remotely, or through hybrid workflows. This flexibility aligns with NeuralCloud's product strategy of supporting device-agnostic and scalable deployments across clinics, hospitals, telehealth networks, OEM partners, research institutions, remote patient monitoring programs, and other care settings.

This newly granted patent further supports the Company's development of its core cardiac technology platforms, including MaxYield, CardioYield, and Insight360.

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, commented:

"This issuance reflects AIML's continued progress in building a defensible and expanding IP position around AI-driven cardiac signal interpretation. Our first issued patent established protection around foundational ECG wave-property identification. This new patent extends that protection into broader machine learning techniques for ECG analysis, including denoising, classification, labelling, wearable-device implementation, and reporting. We believe this strengthens our competitive position as we continue to advance regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities."

Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., commented:

"This patent is an important addition to our intellectual property portfolio and further demonstrates the depth of innovation behind NeuralCloud's ECG technology. By protecting methods that support ECG denoising, rhythm classification, sample-level labelling, and downstream reporting, this patent reinforces the technical foundation of our platform and our ability to deliver scalable, high-quality cardiac insights across clinical and remote monitoring environments."

Debt Settlement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements (the "Agreements") with certain service providers of the Company pursuant to which the Company proposes to issue an aggregate of 3,560,334 common shares (the "Subject Shares") at a deemed price of Cdn$0.05 per Subject Share in consideration of past services and satisfaction of outstanding indebtedness.

The issuance of the Subject Shares remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Insiders of the Company expect to purchase, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 1,933,334 Subject Shares, as a result of which the issuance is a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Subject Shares, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. AI/ML Innovations Inc. is a technology company developing artificial intelligence and neural-network solutions for digital health. Its proprietary technology applies advanced signal processing and deep learning to enhance the quality of complex biometric and cardiac signal data. AI/ML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB). For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca. AI/ML Contact: Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

416-941-8900 Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Statements. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and/or commercialization, and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Nothing in this news release should be construed as an offer to sell, or a representation regarding the regulatory status or commercial availability of, any product in any jurisdiction where it has not received the required regulatory authorization. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward looking statements contained in this news release other than as required by law.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ai%2fml-innovations-inc.-announces-grant-of-u.s.-patent-expanding-protection-for-1180473