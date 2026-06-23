Sitka reports results for six additional diamond drill holes; continues to intercept significant intervals of high-grade gold mineralization in step out drilling at the Blackjack deposit

Drillhole DDRCCC-26-125 returned 94.5 m of 1.62 g/t Au including 2.0 m of 11.85 g/t Au, and a separate interval of 197.0 m of 1.06 g/t Au including 2.0 m of 9.95 g/t Au

Drillhole DDRCCC-26-123 returned 214.5 m of 0.97 g/t Au, including 106.9 m of 1.36 g/t Au and 2.0 m of 15.45 g/t Au

Drillhole DDRCCC-26-126 returned 153.1 m of 1.33 g/t Au , including 110.0 m of 1.63 g/t Au including 2.0 m of 12.35 g/t Au

Over 18,000 m of expansion drilling completed at the Blackjack deposit across 40 holes since the last MRE for Blackjack was published in January 2025; effectively doubling the meterage completed since the last resource estimate was calculated

Six drill rigs are currently turning on the Project at Blackjack, Rhosgobel and Saddle

Approximately 17,600 m of diamond drilling have been completed to date this year in 30 drill holes across the Blackjack and Rhosgobel deposits as part of the ongoing 60,000 m drill program planned for 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQX: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from six drill holes completed during its 2026 exploration campaign and to provide an update on the 60,000 metre diamond drilling program currently underway at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") in Canada's Yukon Territory. Analytical results for drill holes DDRCCC-26-122 through DDRCCC-26-127 have been received and compiled and are reported herein. These results continue to expand and infill the mineralized zone at Blackjack (see Figures 1 to 3). Highlights of the reported drill holes include DDRCCC-26-123 which returned 214.5 m of 0.97 g/t Au, including 106.9 m of 1.36 g/t Au and 2.0 m of 15.45 g/t Au, DDRCCC-26-125 which returned 94.5 m of 1.62 g/t Au including 2.0 m of 11.85 g/t Au, and a separate interval of 197.0 m of 1.06 g/t Au including 2.0 m of 9.95 g/t Au, and DDRCCC-26-126 which returned 153.1 m of 1.33 g/t Au, including 110.0 m of 1.63 g/t Au and 2.0 m of 12.35 g/t Au.

Currently, six drills are turning across the project with the goal of expanding on known gold mineralization and defining new mineralization. So far this year a total of approximately 17,600 metres have been completed in 30 drill holes at the Blackjack and Rhosgobel deposits as part of the fully-funded 60,000 metres drill program planned for 2026. Assays are pending for all remaining holes.





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"These results continue to demonstrate the impressive scale, continuity and high-grade nature of the Blackjack gold deposit and further strengthen our confidence in the overall growth potential of the RC Gold Project," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold Corp. "The first holes completed this year at Blackjack have returned several broad, high-grade gold intercepts that highlight the robust nature of the mineralization and continue to expand the known limits of this wide-open deposit. Furthermore, we have now completed more than 18,000 metres of additional drilling at Blackjack since the most recent resource estimate was published in early 2025. For perspective, the current resource estimate of 1.29 million ounces of indicated gold grading 1.01 g/t gold and 1.04 million ounces of inferred gold grading 0.94 g/t gold* was based on 18,800 metres of drilling, meaning we have now effectively doubled the amount of drilling completed since that estimate was calculated. With six drills currently operating and only a portion of our fully funded 60,000 metre drill program completed, we expect a steady flow of results from Blackjack, Rhosgobel and several additional targets as we continue advancing one of Yukon's largest and fastest-growing gold systems."

*see Table A in the About the RC Gold Project section below





Figure 1: Plan map of drilling completed at the Blackjack deposit, highlighting results from drill holes reported in this news release. Over 18,000 metres of drilling across 40 drill holes has been completed in expansion drilling at Blackjack since the last MRE was published in January 2025.

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Figure 2: Cross section of DDRCCC-26-123 and DDRCCC-26-126 showing broad high-grade gold intervals intercepted in the latest drilling at Blackjack.

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Figure 3: Cross section of DDRCCC-26-125 showing broad high-grade gold intervals intercepted in the latest drilling at Blackjack.

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Figure 4: Examples of visible gold observed in DDRCCC-26-122 (564.83m), DDRCCC-26-123 (243.75m), DDRCCC-26-125 (557.13m), and DDRCCC-26-126 (266.53m). Observations of visible gold are common in the drill core across the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex.

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The 2026 drill program continues to successfully intersect broad zones of Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold mineralization at the Blackjack and Rhosgobel deposits and continues to expand and define the known gold mineralization at each area. Visible gold* has been observed associated with the RIRGS mineralization in all but one drill hole at both targets. The program will continue to define and expand these broad zones of mineralization as well as target new zones of previously defined mineralization such as the Pukelman/Contact zones, Saddle zone and Bear Paw Breccia zone.

* While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.





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Figure 5: Longitudinal section showing locations of several of the intrusion targets and the current gold resources within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex. A 60,000 metres diamond drilling program planned for 2026 will focus on further expansion of the 2 km long Blackjack-Eiger area with 15,000 metres of drilling. An additional 30,000 metres of drilling is planned at Rhosgobel to follow up on the initial diamond drilling conducted by Sitka in 2025. 10,000 metres of drilling has been allocated for the Pukelman-Contact zone and 5,000 metres of drilling will follow up on initial drilling results from Bear Paw and test other high-priority targets.

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Figure 6*: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work planned in 2026.

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* References for Figure 6 drilling intervals:

Rhosgobel Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated November 25, 2024

Pukelman Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated January 7, 2025

Contact Intervals: O'Brien, 2010; Assessment Report, 2010 Diamond Drilling Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment report 095539)

Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Bear Paw Intervals: Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

About the RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned, flagship RC Gold Project consists of a 447 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is one of the largest consolidated land packages strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Project hosts an indicated MRE of 1,291,000 ounces of gold and an inferred MRE of 3,829,000 ounces of gold (see Table A below) hosted within three at surface, road-accessible pit constrained deposits. In addition to gold resources, the Rhosgobel deposit also hosts 2,926,000 ounces of silver and 51,345 tonnes of tungsten trioxide (see Table B below). The 60,000 metre drill program planned for 2026 is focused on expanding all three known deposits in addition to testing other high potential targets in close proximity to the current resources.





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* Notes for Blackjack Resources:

Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$2000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne; processing costs of US$10.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

** Notes for Rhosgobel and Eiger Resources:

Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of February 25, 2026 Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$3000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.50 per tonne; processing costs of US$14.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is based on a gold price of US$2500/oz and believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing Totals may not sum due to rounding.

All of these deposits begin at surface and are potentially open pit minable. Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85% for the Blackjack and Eiger deposits. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 for Blackjack and Eiger returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation. Initial bottle roll testing for Rhosgobel has confirmed non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization with two composite samples returning gold recoveries of 89% and 96%. Additional metallurgical testing at Rhosgobel has returned an average gold recovery of 94.3% using conventional whole ore cyanidation leaching and an initial recovery of 84.7% tungsten in rougher concentrate using conventional floatation. Metallurgical testing for potential silver recovery has not yet been completed.





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Notes:

Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of May 11, 2026. Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$3000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.50 per tonne; processing costs of US$14.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is based on a gold price of $2500/oz and believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing Totals may not sum due to rounding.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

TAKESTOCK Investor Series Stampede Special, Calgary, AB: June 30, 2026

Yukon Mining Alliance - Property Tours and Conference, Dawson City, Yukon: July 12-15, 2026

Diggers and Dealers: Kalgoorlie, Western Australia: August 3 - 5, 2026

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 447 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company has also announced plans to spin-out the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and the Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona into a new discovery-focused exploration company to be named at a later date.

A 60,000-metre diamond drilling program planned for 2026 is currently underway at the Company's flagship RC Gold Project, located in Yukon Canada, where six diamond drill rigs are currently operating.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41). Select intervals at the Rhosgobel Deposit were selected for additional XRF analysis on a lithium borate fusion (ALS code: XRF-15b) for WO3.

All other scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Cor Coe"

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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Source: Sitka Gold Corp.