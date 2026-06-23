

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. (HNK1.F, HEIA.AS, HEINY) announced on Tuesday that its Supervisory Board has nominated Rafael Oliveira as chief executive officer and chair of the executive board for a four-year term, starting October 1.



The appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on August 5.



Dolf Van den Brink stepped down on May 31 after six years as CEO, having led the brewer since June 2020. He announced his resignation in January and will serve as an adviser for eight months, Heineken said.



Oliveira joins Heineken from JDE Peet's NV (JDEP.AS), a pure-play coffee and tea company, where he has served as CEO since 2024. He was appointed to lead Keurig Dr Pepper's planned Global Coffee Co after its acquisition of JDE Peet's.



On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, shares of Heineken were gaining 3.53 percent, changing hands at 73.38 euros.



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