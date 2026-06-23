Companies collaborate on innovative approach to Machine Learning-based perception and functional safety with Aptiv PULSE Sensor

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, today announced that Robust.AI, a leader in AI-driven warehouse automation, has selected Aptiv's intelligent perception solutions, including AI and Machine Learning (ML) based sensor fusion powered by the Aptiv PULSE sensor for its Gen 3 Carter collaborative mobile robot. This selection builds on the companies' existing collaboration to combine Aptiv's proven solutions with Robust.AI's robotics expertise and human-centered design to accelerate scalable, AI-powered robotic workflows, while also establishing the foundation for Performance Level d or PL(d) certification across relevant industrial safety use cases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623719695/en/

Gen 3 Carter Robot, equipped with Aptiv perception powered by PULSE, is on display at Aptiv booth #3291 at Automate 2026, alongside other innovative solutions for robotics and industrial automation.

For the Gen 3 Carter, Aptiv fuses radar and vision using AI/ML on raw sensor detections delivered by the PULSE sensor. Early fusion of sensor inputs enables Aptiv to efficiently support depth map creation and occupancy grid population for navigation and functional safety. Further, by combining a surround-view camera with ultra-short-range radar, PULSE enables reliable 360-degree sensing while reducing blind spots, cost and system complexity. Paired with Robust.AI's industry-leading vSLAM and state-of-the-art AI perception technologies, this solution delivers reliable performance for the complex environmental applications in which the Carter robot is designed to operate.

"Scale adoption of robotics requires safety critical perception that spans the dynamic conditions experienced in the real world," said Jay Bellissimo, Senior Vice President and President, Intelligent Systems, Software and Services, Aptiv. "By bringing PULSE to the Gen 3 Carter robot, we're helping enable a more comprehensive and scalable approach to warehouse automation, while supporting a path toward the functional safety requirements increasingly demanded by these applications and the broader market of Physical AI."

For robotics and industrial automation applications, reliability across operating environments such as warehouses, manufacturing floors and cold storage is critical. These environments are dynamic and frequently contain obstructions, dust, glare, moisture changes and reflective surfaces that can degrade conventional perception systems. By combining the strengths of radar and vision, Aptiv enables better decision making and reliability when operating around people, equipment and other obstacles.

"Carter is built to work with people in real warehouse and manufacturing environments, so perception quality, system reliability and ease of deployment matter enormously," said Anthony Jules, Co-founder and CEO at Robust.AI. "Aptiv's PULSE sensor brings a differentiated camera-and-radar approach that further enables Carter to drive market leading performance and productivity in complex environments."

As part of this next phase of collaboration, Aptiv is advancing towards PL(d) certification for PULSE across relevant industrial safety use cases. PL(d), part of the ISO 13849-1 standard, is a high-reliability safety classification used for hazardous robotics applications. Functional-safety certification is paramount as robots operate with higher degrees of automation near people and equipment. This means devices must not only deliver safe operation in practice, but also support recognized safety frameworks.

Robust.AI's Carter is a collaborative mobile robot designed to augment existing warehouse operations and workforces. Carter's software-defined functionality allows facilities to operate via order fulfillment picking, point-to-point transport, and mobile sorting without additional hardware investment. Its drop-in automation capabilities and performance-based RaaS model allows customers to deploy quickly and scale flexibly in response to shifting demand.

Carter will be on display at Aptiv booth #3291 at Automate 2026, along with other innovative solutions for robotics and industrial automation. Learn more at https://lp.aptiv.com/automate-2026.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at Aptiv.com.

About Robust.AI

Founded in 2019, Robust.AI brings together real-world physical AI and user-centric design to make robots that work for people. The company's flagship robot, Carter, combines industry-leading commercial robotics and groundbreaking human-robot interaction to make it broadly useful, effortless to adopt, and delightful to use. Robust.AI's solutions prioritize seamless, safe human-robot collaboration to drive higher productivity across picking, putaway, value-added service and material handling, no infrastructure changes required. For more information, visit www.robust.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623719695/en/

Contacts:

Ariel Gavilan

Aptiv Corporate Communications

ariel.gavilan@aptiv.com

Jenny Suh

Wind River Corporate Communications

jenny.suh@windriver.com

Anita Whiteside

Robust.AI Corporate Communications

anita.whiteside@robust.ai