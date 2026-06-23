Alpha Compute CEO Brittany Kaiser to Headline Linux Foundation's Confidential Computing Summit 2026

Kaiser will deliver a solo session on hardware-enforced privacy and join a panel on the open-source foundations of agentic AI, June 23-24 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq:ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a pioneering technology leader in AI GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) and AI Confidential Compute, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brittany Kaiser, will speak at the Confidential Computing Summit 2026, the premier industry gathering hosted by the Linux Foundation and OPAQUE, taking place June 23-24 in San Francisco.

Now in its flagship year, the Summit convenes enterprise leaders, technologists, and policymakers to confront one of the defining challenges of enterprise AI: how to process the most sensitive data in the world without surrendering privacy, security, or regulatory compliance. The Linux Foundation and OPAQUE, the event's co-hosts, recently unveiled the full session schedule for the two-day gathering. The two-day program spans hardware-rooted trust and attestation, confidential AI workflows, data sovereignty, and the governance of autonomous AI agents, drawing more than 400 in-person attendees and speakers from organizations including Amazon, AMD, Anthropic, Apple, Google, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and the Linux Foundation.

Kaiser will appear in three sessions across the Summit.

Keynote Panel - Three Forces Making Confidential AI a Mandate

Featuring Ivan Krstic (Apple), Monique Dumais (Encore Capital Group), Jason Clinton (Anthropic), Brittany Kaiser (Alpha Compute), and Ion Stoica (Sky Computing Lab, OPAQUE).

Three forces are turning Confidential AI from a should into a must. First, frontier models make it increasingly probable that a malicious actor can place itself inside an enterprise environment - the agent becomes the attack surface. Second, today's agent architectures are data-leaky by design; in regulated industries, a rogue agent is no more acceptable than a rogue employee. Third, new regulation demands runtime proof - what ran, where, and under what rules - automated, hardware-signed, and independently verifiable, with the EU AI Act's high-risk obligations taking effect August 2, 2026 and sovereign-AI rules across the Gulf, EU, India, and Singapore close behind. The panel examines what it takes to govern agentic AI in high-stakes environments: the architecture, the compliance obligations, and the organizational shifts that make Confidential AI not just defensible, but mandatory.

Solo Keynote - Privacy at the Hardware Level: Why the Stack Has to Change Before the Rules Can

Regulation follows architecture. Until now, data privacy has been a policy question. Confidential computing makes it a hardware guarantee. In this session, Kaiser explores how sovereign AI infrastructure - enforced at the silicon level - changes the accountability equation for enterprises and nation-states alike. Drawing on Alpha Compute's work with institutions running sensitive workloads inside sealed, verifiable enclaves, she makes the case that the agentic AI era demands a new foundation, not a patch on the old one.

Panel Session - Open Source, Confidential by Design: The Linux Stack for Agentic AI

Agentic AI is rapidly becoming part of critical infrastructure, yet today's deployments still rest on trust assumptions that were never designed for autonomous systems handling sensitive data. This session convenes a group of leading minds in AI, autonomous agents, and machine learning to examine how Linux, confidential computing, and open-source agent frameworks can form the foundation for a new generation of verifiable AI systems.

The conversation will span confidential agents, attestation, decentralized coordination, and data sovereignty - and make the case for why open infrastructure is essential to keeping AI private, auditable, and user-controlled. Attendees will leave with both practical and strategic insight into the emerging architecture of confidential agents, and the role Linux is poised to play as the operating system of the sovereign AI era.

"For too long, privacy has been treated as a promise written in policy - something that can be revised, acquired away, or quietly ignored. Confidential computing changes that. When data rights are enforced at the silicon level, privacy stops being a question of trust and becomes a question of math," says Brittany Kaiser. "The agentic AI era will run on infrastructure that can be verified, not just believed, and that foundation has to be open. I'm honored to bring that conversation to the Linux Foundation's stage."

About Brittany Kaiser

Brittany Kaiser is Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq:ALP), where she leads strategy in confidential computing, data sovereignty, and AI infrastructure. She became a leading voice in the global privacy movement after coming forward as a whistleblower in the Cambridge Analytica scandal - an account she detailed in her international bestseller Targeted and that formed the basis of the Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated Netflix documentary The Great Hack. A globally recognized authority on data rights, digital assets, and the governance of artificial intelligence, Kaiser is a serial entrepreneur who has taken multiple companies public on Nasdaq and advises governments, corporations, and academic institutions worldwide.

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq:ALP) is a high-performance GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy. Alpha Compute operates as a holding company centered on sovereign AI compute. By owning the infrastructure powering modern intelligence, we ensure privacy is strictly enforced at the hardware level. This robust foundation allows us to strategically build and acquire businesses that rely on Confidential Compute and Artificial Intelligence.

Our mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors-including finance, defense, intelligence, and media-as they navigate the evolving AI landscape. Alpha Compute provides the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. The company is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alphacompute.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those preceded by, followed by, or incorporating words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: the expected timing and go-live dates for Alpha Compute's GPU cluster deployments; projected revenue from the Company's AI infrastructure buildout; anticipated benefits from the Company's confidential compute partnerships and infrastructure expansion; and the Company's broader business strategy and operational plans.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the timing and progress of the Company's strategic initiatives; reliance on third-party vendors and partners; the ability to secure additional financing; uncertainty around the Company's investments and legacy business; risks related to technology platforms and ecosystems; and general market and economic conditions. A more complete discussion of these risks is set forth under "Item 3 - Key Information - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and in the Company's Forms 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026.

Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them publicly, except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Alpha Compute

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