DP World's Canada Operations Remove More Than One Tonne of Shoreline Litter Through Ocean Wise Partnership

Latest cleanup at Deer Lake builds on growing efforts to protect waterways, support marine life and advance environmental stewardship across Canada

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / DP World's Canada Team Volunteers for Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup at Deer Lake in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Protecting oceans and waterways requires action on multiple fronts - from safeguarding marine life offshore to preventing pollution from entering local ecosystems in the first place.

Through its growing partnership with Ocean Wise, DP World's Canada operations are helping advance both objectives. Since launching shoreline cleanup initiatives with Ocean Wise, DP World teams across Canada have removed more than 1,077.5 kilograms (2,378 pounds) of litter and helped clean 12.5 kilometres (7.8 miles) of shoreline, contributing valuable environmental data that supports efforts to address pollution at its source.

The latest milestone came this June when members of DP World's Canada team partnered with Ocean Wise for a shoreline cleanup at Deer Lake in Burnaby, British Columbia. During the event, volunteers collected 12.5 kilograms (27.6 pounds) of litter across five kilometres (3.1 miles) of shoreline, removing nearly 2,500 pieces of waste from the environment.

The cleanup was conducted through the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup Program, a citizen science initiative that not only removes litter from shorelines but also gathers data used by researchers, policymakers and community organizations to better understand and address pollution at its source. Data collected through the program helps inform litter-related policies, product innovation, and pollution prevention efforts.

Turning Local Action Into Lasting Impact

As a global logistics business with deep connections to oceans, ports and waterways, DP World recognizes the important role healthy ecosystems play in supporting resilient communities and sustainable trade.

The Deer Lake cleanup provided an opportunity for employees to contribute directly to environmental stewardship while supporting Ocean Wise's broader mission to protect and restore ocean health.

Among the items collected were many of the most common forms of shoreline litter, including cigarette butts, plastic fragments, food wrappers, and bottle caps. These findings contribute to a growing body of data that helps identify pollution trends and supports solutions aimed at keeping waste out of waterways.

Building on a Growing Ocean Wise Partnership

The Deer Lake cleanup builds on DP World's broader partnership with Ocean Wise and reflects the company's long-term commitment to protecting marine and freshwater ecosystems across Canada.

In 2025, DP World in Canada signed a five-year agreement with Ocean Wise to expand the Whale Report Alert System (WRAS), a real-time whale detection and notification platform that helps mariners avoid collisions with whales. Enhanced detection capabilities introduced through the partnership generated more than 39,000 alerts last year, helping reduce the risk of vessel strikes and supporting healthier marine ecosystems.

Alongside its marine conservation efforts, DP World's Canada operations have partnered with Ocean Wise on shoreline cleanup initiatives across Prince Rupert, Vancouver, Nanaimo, Fraser Surrey and Saint John. Including the recent Deer Lake event, these initiatives have now removed more than 1,077.5 kilograms (2,378 pounds) of litter and helped clean 12.5 kilometres (7.8 miles) of shoreline, generating valuable environmental data while helping restore local waterways.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate how collaboration can help address environmental challenges both on the water and along the shoreline.

Supporting Our World, Our Future

The partnership with Ocean Wise directly supports DP World's global sustainability strategy, Our World, Our Future, which includes commitments to protecting water resources, supporting biodiversity and strengthening the resilience of the communities where the company operates.

For DP World's Canada team, initiatives like the Deer Lake cleanup show how local action can contribute to broader environmental goals. Whether through marine conservation, shoreline restoration, or community partnerships, the company remains focused on creating positive environmental impact while helping build stronger, more resilient communities.

Because protecting waterways isn't a single initiative, it's an ongoing commitment.

Learn more about DP World's sustainability work.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-worlds-canada-operations-remove-more-than-one-tonne-of-shorel-1180935