Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Advances aOS Network Workflows with Live, Multivendor AI-RAN Solution and Industry Blueprint

Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity deploy NVIDIA AI infrastructure on Red Hat Openshift, creating a unified foundation for today's RAN workloads and tomorrow's edge AI, analytics and physical AI applications

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the successful completion of a live AI-RAN field-validated blueprint in collaboration with 1Finity, a Fujitsu company and leading provider of global network solutions, and Supermicro, a global technology company providing server, storage and networking solutions.

AI-RAN is becoming a strategic priority for communications service providers (CSPs) seeking to improve network efficiency, performance, and operational agility as they prepare for more autonomous network operations. The blueprint demonstrates how AI-assisted optimization can improve network performance and efficiency, optimization, and anomaly detection; while cloud-native operations simplify deployment and upgrades on a unified AI and RAN platform designed to support future edge AI services.

This deployment showcased next-generation Open vRAN architecture running 1Finity Open vRAN software on Supermicro ARM-based 1U servers equipped with NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips deployed on Red Hat Openshift. The end-to-end setup brings together 1Finity radios, a 5G standalone core, and commercial devices in a fully integrated, end-to-end multivendor environment, demonstrating seamless connectivity and reliable performance. Amdocs leverages deep network systems integration expertise to enable cloud-native, AI-driven RAN orchestration and optimization on the next-generation GPU-accelerated infrastructure. The capabilities were then codified as a Network Workflow in Amdocs aOS, agentic operating system, enabling global CSPs to deploy and scale capabilities simply and flexibly.

This work serves as a milestone in the industry's progression towards more autonomous network operations, where intelligence is increasingly embedded into how RAN environments are managed and optimized. Looking ahead, this collaboration sets the stage for the next phase of AI-driven network innovation, physical AI, positioning service providers to support latency-sensitive, context-aware and compute-intensive applications that go beyond traditional connectivity plays.

"1Finity's Open vRAN software and O-RAN radios, combined with NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip-based compute, show that cloud-scale elasticity and carrier-grade performance can co-exist, creating a runway for AI-driven optimization in the RAN," said Patrik Eriksson, Vice President and Head of the Mobile Systems Business Unit at 1Finity.

"Supercharging the network with AI capabilities unlocks significant benefits, from optimizing utilization to enabling edge-based enterprise applications," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "This AI-RAN blueprint is a critical component in service providers' transition from automated operations to autonomous, outcome-driven networks. The AI-powered RAN is also a core element of the aOS agentic network workflows, in which AI agents continuously sense network conditions, reason, and take action."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-advances-aos-network-workflows-with-live-multivendor-ai-ra-1180932