GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, has officially entered a strategic partnership with Qt Group, a global leader in software design, development, and quality assurance solutions. Leveraging the GD32H7 high-performance MCU series, the two companies will collaborate to optimize and enhance embedded GUI solutions, enabling developers to create more intuitive, visually rich, and responsive user experiences. This collaboration further expands GigaDevice's ecosystem strategy in advanced human-machine interface (HMI) and establishes a solid foundation for future innovation across smart industry solutions, energy storage systems, smart home devices, and consumer electronics.

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GigaDevice and Qt Group Announce Global Partnership to Advance the Embedded GUI Ecosystem

As IoT, industrial automation, energy storage, and smart devices continue to evolve, demand for intuitive, visually rich, and responsive human-machine interfaces (HMI) is growing rapidly. GigaDevice's GD32H7 series MCUs, featuring high-performance processing capabilities, advanced graphic support, and industrial-grade reliability, provide an ideal platform for next-generation HMI applications. Qt Group's Qt for MCUs framework, known for its efficient cross-platform development environment, high-performance graphical rendering, and comprehensive UI component library, has been widely adopted across various types of applications worldwide.

Through this partnership, GigaDevice and Qt Group will collaborate in three major areas. The companies will jointly optimize and validate Qt for MCUs on the GD32H7 platform to maximize system performance and development efficiency. They will also develop reference designs, software frameworks, and best-practice guidelines for targeted application segments, helping developers accelerate product development and reduce time-to-market. In addition, both companies will work together to expand the developer ecosystem through technical training, community engagement, joint marketing initiatives, and customer enablement programs.

"At GigaDevice, building a comprehensive MCU ecosystem has always been central to our strategy," said Vincent Li, GigaDevice Senior Vice President and General Manager of the MCU Business Unit, "Qt Group's technical expertise and developer footprint in embedded GUI align closely with our direction: serving premium customers and raising the competitive bar for our products. This partnership will combine the hardware strengths of the GD32H7 series with the software capabilities of Qt for MCUs, giving development teams an integrated platform, and helping end customers deliver more differentiated product experiences, faster."

"Embedded developers building advanced HMI products face a consistent bottleneck: the time it takes to get a graphics stack running well on new hardware before meaningful UI work can begin," said Michele Rossi, Director, Qt for MCUs Product Management, Qt Group. "Our work with GigaDevice on the GD32H7 platform is about removing that bottleneck. Qt for MCUs has proven itself on demanding hardware across automotive, industrial, and consumer applications worldwide, and this partnership extends that track record to one of the fastest-growing MCU platforms in the market today."

This partnership between GigaDevice and Qt Group marks an important milestone in advancing the embedded software and hardware ecosystem. The two companies will deliver a more integrated development experience and comprehensive solution portfolio for customers worldwide.

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

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