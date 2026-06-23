Datavault AI Inc. and WiSA Technologies Announce the Goho LS7 2.0 and 5.1 Home Theater Systems with WiSA E Wireless Connectivity

WiSA Technologies, a Datavault AI Company, powers wireless connectivity for two new home theater and karaoke systems from Goho, a brand of Goldhorn

WISA E solves critical cross-brand interoperability problems, providing ubiquity on an enterprise scale for another of the world's premium acoustic brands.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), through its Acoustic Sciences division's WiSA Technologies, today announced integration of the WiSA E Enterprise module in the new LS7 2.0 and 5.1 wireless home audio and karaoke systems from Goho, a brand of Goldhorn. These two stunning new systems are designed to bring high-definition two-channel and immersive 5.1 channel surround sound into the home entertainment environment with the simplicity and reliability of WiSA wireless audio transmission.

"Goldhorn has built a strong reputation for delivering premium audio components to the mobile audio market, and we are very excited to enter the home audio space with these two new systems designed to deliver the same premium experiences. WiSA technology is the perfect wireless solution to meet our requirements for robust connection, high-quality audio transmission, reliability, and simplicity for the end-user."

- Chen Xiangzhen, Product Manager, Goldhorn Electronics Co., Ltd (Fujian)

"Our scalable technology solutions solve for interoperability between devices that transmit secure, high-definition sound, enable spatial control, and - through both our semiconductor modules and WiSA E - which the Company believes are positioned to become the industry standard and quality leader in wireless multi-channel audio transmission."

- Nathaniel Bradley, CEO, Datavault AI, Inc.

The Goho LS7 systems are anchored by a 4K Ultra HD projector offering HDMI, optical, USB, and Ethernet connectivity. The 2.0 speaker system features two tall, thin, full-range speakers that can be hidden in any environment or showcased to show off their highly styled design. The 5.1 delivers immersive audio through five identical satellite speakers and a subwoofer, enveloping the listener with HD-quality audio from their favorite content. Both systems can also be the center of the party with their home karaoke capabilities and the included microphones.

"Goldhorn has demonstrated its premium audio capabilities for years in the car audio space, and we are very excited to be a part of their entry into the home audio entertainment world through the Goho brand. The two LS7 systems offer versatility and outstanding performance, making them great solutions for a wide range of use-cases within the home and beyond."

- Tony Ostrom, President, WiSA Association and VP Marketing, WiSA Technologies

The Goldhorn LS7 systems are distributed in China and are available now.

WiSA E technology offers module and software solutions for home entertainment systems and components of all types. Our wireless audio solutions are also positioned perfectly for integration into the emerging markets of robotics, holograms, drones, and other areas where multi-channel, high-definition, low-latency, and tightly synchronized wireless audio connectivity, distribution, and control are essential for great experiences.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.dvlt.ai. Investor information is available at dvlt.ai. Technology news and insights are published at dvlt.ai/insights.

About the WiSA Association

The WiSA Association is an independent industry organization managing the WiSA wireless audio standard, including WiSA E interoperability certification, membership, and the brand ecosystem. The Association's certification tools and governance infrastructure ensure that WiSA E products from any manufacturer work together without configuration. The WiSA Association's patented technology is licensed through Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT). Tony Ostrom serves as President of the WiSA Association.

About Goldhorn

Goldhorn Electronics Co., Ltd (Fujian) is an audio-video technology company with deep expertise in both optical and acoustic domains. The company has built a strong reputation in the mobile audio market and has also accumulated extensive research and development capabilities in display and imaging technologies, forming a unique technological approach that spans from optics to acoustics, from video to audio. Through its Goho brand, the company brings integrated, premium audio-video experiences into the home entertainment space, offering a range of home theater and karaoke systems designed to deliver exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and user-friendly functionality.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "positioned," or variations of such words or expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the anticipated commercial success and consumer adoption of the Goho LS7 2.0 and 5.1 home theater and karaoke systems; the expected performance, reliability, and market reception of WiSA E wireless audio technology as integrated into Goldhorn's Goho product line; the Company's belief that WiSA E Enterprise module and semiconductor solutions have achieved and will maintain a position as an industry standard and quality leader in wireless audio transmission; statements regarding the scalability of WiSA E technology to solve cross-brand interoperability challenges on an enterprise scale; the anticipated expansion of WiSA E adoption among additional global premium acoustic brands; the expected distribution, availability, and sales performance of the Goldhorn LS7 systems in China and other potential markets; statements regarding the suitability and positioning of WiSA E technology for integration into emerging markets including robotics, holograms, drones, and other applications requiring multi-channel, high-definition, low-latency, and tightly synchronized wireless audio connectivity; and any other statements regarding the future business, operations, financial performance, or strategic direction of Datavault AI Inc. and its Acoustic Sciences division.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company will not achieve its anticipated revenue and commercial objectives for its Acoustic Sciences division; risks related to the Company's ability to deploy its technologies and gain or maintain market share in its target markets; the risk that market adoption of WiSA E technology by consumer electronics manufacturers, distributors, and end-users may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; risks associated with international distribution partnerships, manufacturing relationships, geographic market conditions, and supply chain dependencies; the risk that Datavault AI will incorrectly anticipate market trends or fail to successfully exploit business opportunities in home entertainment, consumer electronics, and adjacent emerging technology sectors; risks related to the development, certification, and interoperability performance of WiSA E products across manufacturers; the risk that competing wireless audio technologies may achieve broader adoption or superior market positioning; changes in market demand for the Company's products and services; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions, including international trade regulations that may affect the Company's business with Goldhorn and other foreign partners; risks associated with technological development, integration, and interoperability certification processes managed through the WiSA Association; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available at www.sec.gov and at ir.datavaultsite.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks, and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, trade names, service marks, and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, trade names, service marks, and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, trade names, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, trade names, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, trade names, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

Media Contact:

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact:

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-inc.-nasdaq-dvlt-and-wisa-technologies-announce-the-goho-1180249