BetGiant Limited: BetGiant Launches AI Football Prediction App with Machine Learning, Ancient Oracle Systems & Automated Trading Engine for the 2026 FIFA World Cup & All Football Leagues

UK startup betgiant.ai delivers professional-grade football analytics to everyday bettors - real-time simulations, oracle-powered picks, live in-play tracking, and an automated trading engine in development - free on iOS, Android, and web

LONDON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetGiant (betgiant.ai), the UK-headquartered AI football prediction platform, today announced its global commercial launch across iOS, Android, and web - timed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the single largest peak in global football betting activity.

Live now at https://betgiant.ai, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.v1.betgiant (Android), and https://apps.apple.com/app/betgiant/id6768447343 (iOS).

BetGiant's AI simulation engine processes each fixture across form, head-to-head records, expected goals, and live odds movements to generate confidence-scored predictions powered by Ofinis AI (ofinis.com). The platform earns no bookmaker referral revenue - its only incentive is accuracy. Its dual-oracle layer cross-references probabilities against two independent frameworks - the IFA Divination Oracle and the Urim & Thummim Oracle - to surface high-value outcomes that statistics alone miss.

Coming next: An automated trading engine that executes positions directly on exchange markets, sized by the Kelly Criterion, with a full audit trail and live performance dashboard. "Any football fan can now run the same simulation a trading desk in London would run - and soon, let the AI act on it," said Michael Adekoya, Founder & CEO.

Key features: AI match simulation · Daily VIP tickets · Oracle Signals dashboard · Live in-play tracker/live prediction · Odds manipulation detector · 5 free credits on sign-up · Automated trading engine (in development).

Pricing: Free registration. 5 credits on sign-up. Credit packs from £2.99. VIP at £9.99/week or £29.99/month.

Web: https://betgiant.ai

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.v1.betgiant

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/betgiant/id6768447343

Email: michael.a@betgiant.ai

Media contact: Michael Adekoya - michael.a@betgiant.ai | +44 7955 839484 | https://betgiant.ai | https://www.linkedin.com/in/michadek

Facebook: https://facebook.com/betgiantai

Instagram: https://instagram.com/bet.giant

BetGiant is an AI analytics platform. It does not offer gambling services and holds no gambling operator license. Betting involves financial risk. Gamble responsibly: www.begambleaware.org