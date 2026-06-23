Investment AB Latour: Latour acquires LaminAir and strengthens its position in Switzerland

Investment AB Latour has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Swegon Group AB, acquired 100 per cent of the shares in LaminAir AG, a Swiss distributor of room unit products for air distribution with a strong presence on the Swiss market.

LaminAir was founded in 1999 with 11 employees and office in Burgdorf, Switzerland. Annual revenue amounts to approximately SEK 100 m, with a profitability level well above Latour's financial targets. The company has a strong customer focus and a clear commitment to service, and will complement Swegon's existing product portfolio and continued development in selected markets.

"We are happy to welcome LaminAir to Swegon. This acquisition further enhances our position in Switzerland and expands our product offering", says Eva Karlsson, CEO Swegon Group.

"Joining Swegon is a natural next step in our continued development. We share a clear focus on quality, service and long-term customer relationships, and together we will be able to offer customers an even wider range of products", says Markus Tschan, CEO LaminAir.

As an effect of the acquisition, the net debt (excl. IFRS 16) of the Latour Group increases to approximately SEK 15.5 billion compared to the net debt level at the end of March 2026, all else equal.

Göteborg, 23 June, 2026

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Eva Karlsson, CEO Swegon Group +46 31 89 58 00

Tove Nyqvist, M&A Director Swegon Group, +46 31 89 58 00

Swegon Group is a market leading supplier in the field of indoor environment, offering solutions for ventilation, heating, cooling and climate optimisation, as well as connected services and expert technical support. Swegon has subsidiaries and distributors all over the world as well as 23 production plants in Europe, North America and India. The company employs 4,100 people and an annual turnover of SEK 10 billion.

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of SEK 75 billion as of 31 May, 2026. The wholly-owned industrial operations have an annual turnover of SEK 28 billion.