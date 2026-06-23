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WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
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23.06.26 | 14:45
98,58 Euro
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ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 17:14 Uhr
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Entergy Corporation: For More Than a Decade, Entergy Earns the Civic 50 Honor for Its Commitment to Communities

Company also honored as a Utilities Sector Leader for the fourth consecutive year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / By Cristina del Canto

Entergy has been named a 2026 honoree of The Civic 50, an annual recognition by Points of Light that identifies the nation's most community-minded companies. This marks Entergy's 11th consecutive year on the list. The company was also recognized as the Utilities Sector Leader for the fourth straight year, highlighting its ongoing commitment to employee volunteerism and community engagement.

"Being recognized as a Civic 50 honoree for more than a decade is a testament to our workforce's dedication and the meaningful impact we've made in the communities we serve," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy vice president of corporate social responsibility. "In 2025, our employees and retirees logged 169,000 volunteer hours - valued at $5.8 million - across our service areas. Their passion for volunteering strengthens our neighborhoods and reflects our core values as a company."

The Civic 50 evaluates companies on community involvement, social impact, volunteerism and responsible business practices. Entergy's community investment spans Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, with initiatives that support education and workforce development, reduce poverty, provide financial assistance to vulnerable customers and protect the environment.

"Today's leading companies understand that community engagement is more than a program, it's a reflection of their commitment to advancing social impact in ways that strengthen both their company and the communities they serve," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. "Entergy demonstrates how to embed purpose into the employee experience, build authentic relationships with communities and use business as a force for good. We're proud to honor them with the 2026 Civic 50 award."

Through strategic partnerships with community partners, Entergy continues to implement a range of initiatives aimed at addressing poverty, promoting education and workforce development, providing financial help to vulnerable customers, improving its communities and protecting the environment. Learn more about Entergy's commitment to serving its communities.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Entergy Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/for-more-than-a-decade-entergy-earns-the-civic-50-honor-for-its-commitment-to-communities-1181001

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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