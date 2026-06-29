Entergy Corporation: Through United Way's Giving Campaign, Entergy Employees Helped Raise $7.7M To Support Southeast Louisiana's Communities

As campaign cabinet chair, Entergy Chair and CEO Drew Marsh helped lead and inspire fundraising across the communities we serve

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Left to right: Michael Williamson, Michelle Delery, Drew Marsh and Michelle Clarke Payne

Recently, United Way of Southeast Louisiana celebrated a year of community impact at its annual meeting, highlighting partnerships that strengthened regional nonprofits and expanded support for families across the Gulf South.

Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and CEO, delivered the meeting's featured address, marking the conclusion of his service as campaign cabinet chair for our company's employee giving effort. Each year, Entergy employees actively engage in the annual giving campaign to support their local United Way initiatives that enhance education, promote financial stability and improve health in the communities we serve.

For the local campaign, which focuses on supporting residents of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes, Marsh led a team of local business leaders to encourage giving throughout Southeast Louisiana. Under his leadership, the campaign raised more than $7.7 million, surpassing their goal by $262,209.

"Here in Southeast Louisiana, it doesn't take much - a storm, a medical bill, a lost hour of work, and yes sometimes a high electric bill from a cold winter or hot summer, or even high natural gas prices - for a family to slip into crisis," Marsh said. "Our customers - the very people we serve - and our communities and even sometimes our employees turn to the United Way for support. And that's why Entergy's decades-long partnership with United Way means so much to me. Because United Way steps into those gaps. They don't wait for crises - they work to prevent them."

United Way leaders also honored Michelle Delery, Entergy vice president of internal and external communications, with the Edward J. Krause Volunteer of the Year Award. The award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond to volunteer, advocate or donate in support of United Way's mission to eradicate poverty. Delery, who serves on the United Way board of trustees, was recognized for her dedication to advancing the United Way initiatives and her longstanding commitment to community service.

Under Marsh's leadership, Entergy employees continued their strong tradition of supporting United Way programs focused on education, financial stability and essential services for vulnerable households. Delery along with Patty Riddlebarger, vice president, corporate social responsibility also accepted the United Way Top Workplace giving campaign award on behalf of the company. United Way leaders praised Entergy for its continued partnership, calling the company a key contributor to long-term community resiliency.

Learn more about Entergy's commitment to serving its communities.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/through-united-ways-giving-campaign-entergy-employees-helped-raise-7.7m-to-support-southe-1184293