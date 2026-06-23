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WKN: 853943 | ISIN: US2333311072 | Ticker-Symbol: DGY
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 15:47
129,20 Euro
+0,58 % +0,75
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DTE ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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130,60130,9019:01
130,50130,9518:58
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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DTE Energy names Renee Tomina president and chief operating officer of DTE Gas

Tomina succeeds Robert Richard, who is retiring after a distinguished career in energy and manufacturing

DETROIT, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced that Renee Tomina, senior vice president, Project Management Office, will become president and chief operating officer of DTE Gas, effective June 29. She succeeds Robert Richard, who is retiring after a distinguished 40-year career, including 23 years at DTE.

In her new role, Tomina will lead DTE's natural gas utility, which serves 1.4 million homes and businesses across Michigan. She will guide the team as they continue to update and replace more than 4,000 miles of natural gas pipeline and infrastructure throughout the state, enabling the growth of the business and ensuring the continued reliability and safety of the system.

"Renee is a proven leader with deep operational experience and a strong track record of delivering results for our customers, communities and company," said Joi Harris, president and chief executive officer, DTE Energy. "I'm excited to appoint her to lead DTE Gas as we continue investing in the reliable and increasingly cleaner energy infrastructure Michigan families and businesses depend on every day."

"I'm honored to lead DTE Gas and the team that delivers safe, reliable natural gas service to customers across Michigan," said Tomina. "This is an exciting opportunity to build on our strong foundation, continue modernizing our system, support opportunities to grow natural gas service and help power a cleaner energy future for our state."

Tomina joined DTE in 2010 and has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility across the company. Before becoming senior vice president of the Project Management Office, she served as vice president of DTE Gas, where she led utility gas operations, including construction, distribution and planning of DTE's natural gas pipeline system. She also held leadership roles in Continuous Improvement, Customer Service and Electric Operations. Before joining DTE, she was a manufacturing leader in the automotive industry.

Tomina earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Lawrence Technological University and a Master of Science degree in systems engineering from Oakland University. She serves on the boards of the Michigan Economic Development Council, the United Way of Southeast Michigan, the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trustees for Lawrence Technological University and is active in efforts to improve the communities where she lives and serves.

Richard retires after a successful career in industrial operations and leadership, including 23 years at DTE, where he led critical functions across DTE Gas, IT, Customer Service, Corporate Services and major enterprise initiatives.

"Bob's leadership has made a lasting impact on DTE, and I'm deeply grateful for all he has done for our company, our customers and our people," said Harris. "He led with integrity, built strong teams and mentored many employees throughout his career. His contributions have strengthened our business in meaningful ways, and his legacy will continue to shape DTE for years to come."

About DTE Energy
DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.4 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/DTE_Energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

SOURCE DTE Energy

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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