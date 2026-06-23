K4GGWA and CNH Industrial Brand New Holland Launch Innovation Call to Accelerate Land Restoration Across the Great Green Wall

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / The Knowledge for Great Green Wall Action (K4GGWA) programme, in partnership with New Holland, a brand of CNH, has launched the K4GGWA Innovation Facility's the fifth call for innovation, seeking innovative tools and technologies that can help restore degraded land across Africa's Great Green Wall region.

Launched on the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, this call for innovation aims to identify practical innovations that support farmers, pastoralists, and restoration practitioners in improving soil health, increasing productivity, conserving water, and restoring degraded landscapes.

The call is open to innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, manufacturers, farmers' organizations and restoration practitioners from the eleven Great Green Wall countries: Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and Sudan.

"In CNH we drive scalable solutions for land restoration and soil health. Through a joint technical committee with our partners, we share our know-how to support and empower local farming across the Great Green Wall region. At the same time, we invest in the future of sustainable agriculture by training young local people within CNH." said Daniela Ropolo, CNH Head of Sustainable Development Initiatives.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/k4ggwa-and-cnh-brand-new-holland-launch-innovation-call-to-accelerate-1181020