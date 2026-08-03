

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $138 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CNH Industrial N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $161 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $4.803 billion from $4.711 billion last year.



CNH Industrial N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $138 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $4.803 Bln vs. $4.711 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.41 To $ 0.46



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