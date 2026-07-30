How CNH Industrial Precision Technology Is Helping Family Farms Turn Data Into Better Decisions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Matt Moreland of Moreland Farms

The latest feature in CNH's A Sustainable Year digital series tells the story of Moreland Farms, a fourth-generation farming operation using technology to protect and improve the land for the next generation.

Case IH FieldOps, AIM Command FLEX II, and AccuSync help the farm connect machines and turns operational data into practical action.

Precision spraying, automation and connected data help improve productivity, reduce unnecessary overlap and support more informed input decisions.

For family farms, land is more than a business asset. It is a legacy to protect, improve and pass on to the next generation. Today, precision technology, automation and connected data are helping farmers make better decisions in the field - improving productivity while managing inputs more accurately and responsibly.

The latest story in CNH's A Sustainable Year digital series features Moreland Farms, a fourth-generation farming operation across Oklahoma and Southern Kansas, USA. The article shows how Case IH technology is helping the family bring data into the center of its daily operations: from machine coordination and application records to harvest insights, nitrogen management and long-term land stewardship.

Together with an in-depth explainer on CNH precision spraying technologies, the story shows how CNH is helping customers turn advanced technology into practical value: improving efficiency, supporting more responsible land management and enabling farmers to make confident decisions in an increasingly data-driven agricultural world.

Read the full story here.

Find more stories and multimedia from CNH at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: CNH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/how-cnh-precision-technology-is-helping-family-farms-turn-data-into-be-1198874