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WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Xetra
30.07.26 | 14:55
9,400 Euro
-1,36 % -0,130
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9508,98018:40
8,9408,99018:42
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 18:14 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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How CNH Industrial Precision Technology Is Helping Family Farms Turn Data Into Better Decisions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Matt Moreland of Moreland Farms

  • The latest feature in CNH's A Sustainable Year digital series tells the story of Moreland Farms, a fourth-generation farming operation using technology to protect and improve the land for the next generation.

  • Case IH FieldOps, AIM Command FLEX II, and AccuSync help the farm connect machines and turns operational data into practical action.

  • Precision spraying, automation and connected data help improve productivity, reduce unnecessary overlap and support more informed input decisions.

For family farms, land is more than a business asset. It is a legacy to protect, improve and pass on to the next generation. Today, precision technology, automation and connected data are helping farmers make better decisions in the field - improving productivity while managing inputs more accurately and responsibly.

The latest story in CNH's A Sustainable Year digital series features Moreland Farms, a fourth-generation farming operation across Oklahoma and Southern Kansas, USA. The article shows how Case IH technology is helping the family bring data into the center of its daily operations: from machine coordination and application records to harvest insights, nitrogen management and long-term land stewardship.

Together with an in-depth explainer on CNH precision spraying technologies, the story shows how CNH is helping customers turn advanced technology into practical value: improving efficiency, supporting more responsible land management and enabling farmers to make confident decisions in an increasingly data-driven agricultural world.

Read the full story here.

Find more stories and multimedia from CNH at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/how-cnh-precision-technology-is-helping-family-farms-turn-data-into-be-1198874

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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