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WKN: 870315 | ISIN: US3546131018 | Ticker-Symbol: FRK
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 09:31
29,610 Euro
-0,34 % -0,100
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S&P 500
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FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,61029,68018:59
29,59029,68018:59
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 18:42 Uhr
125 Leser
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Mantle Becomes One of the First Ethereum L2s to Bring Franklin Templeton's USPX ETF On-Chain with xStocks

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the premier distribution layer connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, today announced the listing of USPXx, xStocks' tokenized representation of Franklin Templeton's Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (USPX), now available for 24/7 on-chain trading and liquidity provision via Fluxion, Mantle's native decentralized exchange.

With $1.98 billion in assets under management, USPX tracks the top 85% of the US equity market by market capitalisation, one of traditional finance's most widely held passive equity vehicles. Its arrival on Mantle opens continuous, around-the-clock access to that exposure, without market hours constraints or intermediaries.

Expanding the Distribution Layer for Tokenized Capital Markets

As one of the first Ethereum Layer 2 networks to bring a tokenized ETF from one of the world's largest asset managers on-chain, Mantle's distribution layer now extends beyond individual equities to broad-market index products. USPXx joins a growing lineup of xStocks tokenized equities on Mantle, including the recent listing of SPCXx, xStocks' tokenized SpaceX equity which went live on Mantle on the same day as the SpaceX IPO.

For investors already allocated to USPX through conventional brokerage accounts and for a global audience without access to US markets, USPXx on Mantle removes the constraints of traditional market infrastructure entirely. Via Fluxion, USPXx is tradeable and available for liquidity provision at any hour, without intermediaries, settlement delays, or geographic restrictions. Underpinning this is xChange, xStocks' Atomic RFQ, which ensures every transaction is executed at institutional precision regardless of when or where a user trades.

Institutional-Grade Execution via Atomic RFQ and AMM on Fluxion

USPXx is natively minted on Mantle through xStocks and trades exclusively on Fluxion, powered by xChange, xStock's Atomic RFQ system. Where conventional on-chain trading relies on automated market makers that introduce slippage and pricing deviations, xChange sources every transaction directly from the issuer at live market quotes, enabling users to transact at the real price, not one approximated through a liquidity pool all around the clock.

This sets the standard for institutions as this translates to execution precision that meets the requirements of meaningful capital deployment at scale. While for retail investors, it means access to broad US equity market exposure at fair, verifiable prices, at any hour, globally. Fluxion is the only decentralised exchange on Mantle listing USPXx at launch.

"Franklin Templeton's USPX represents the mainstream of global equity investing, the kind of exposure that anchors institutional and retail portfolios alike," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle. "Every listing like this closes the distance between where the capital sits today and where it can move tomorrow."

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows. With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity, and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

For more information, visit mantle.xyz.

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

For media enquiries, please contact: contact@mantle.xyz

About xStocks

xStocks is the industry benchmark for tokenized equities, bringing publicly listed U.S. stocks and ETFs on-chain through fully collateralized, 1:1-backed tokens. Powered by Payward's digital asset infrastructure, xStocks places traditional equities on blockchain infrastructure, expanding access to U.S. capital markets with extended availability, global reach, and seamless digital-native settlement.

Designed for interoperability, xStocks move seamlessly between centralized exchanges, self-custodied wallets, and on-chain applications, unlocking new utility across trading, collateralization, and decentralized finance. Since launching in June 2025, xStocks is powering billions of dollars in transaction volume across multiple blockchain ecosystems and anchors a rapidly expanding global network shaping the future of tokenized markets.

For more information, visit https://xstocks.fi.

For Media Contact: Lauren Post press@kraken.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mantle-becomes-one-of-the-first-ethereum-l2s-to-bring-franklin-templetons-uspx-etf-on-chain-with-xstocks-302808065.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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