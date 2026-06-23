

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday, revealing the sale attracted slightly above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.189 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.071 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.



The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auctions of $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



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