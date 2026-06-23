

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study looking at 25 years of health data shows that more Americans are taking dietary supplements than ever before. However, instead of relying on traditional multivitamins, many people are now choosing specific supplements such as ashwagandha, collagen, elderberry, probiotics, and individual vitamins and minerals.



The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from a large federal health survey conducted between 1999 and 2023. Researchers found that the percentage of adults who used at least one dietary supplement in the previous 30 days increased from 51% in 1999 to 60% in 2023.



While supplement use overall increased, multivitamins became less popular. The use of multivitamin products fell from 35% to 31% during the study period. In contrast, more people began taking individual vitamins and minerals tailored to specific health goals, such as improving immunity, digestion, skin health, joint health, and reducing inflammation.



The number of people taking multiple supplements also increased. The share of adults using four or more supplements nearly doubled, rising from about 9% to 15%. Among the biggest changes was the rise in vitamin D use. Excluding multivitamins, vitamin D supplement use increased from about 5% to 29% of adults. The use of zinc, magnesium, potassium, biotin, and vitamin K also grew significantly over the years.



At the same time, some supplements that were popular in the early 2000s became much less common. Ginseng use dropped sharply, while ephedra nearly disappeared after it was banned in 2004 because of links to serious heart problems. The use of some trace minerals also declined as concerns about safety increased and evidence of benefits remained limited.



Several newer products gained popularity. Turmeric supplements became more common, rising from less than 1% of adults to more than 5%. Collagen supplements, often marketed for skin and joint health, also saw increased use. Other fast-growing products included ashwagandha, elderberry, hyaluronic acid, probiotics, and prebiotics.



Researchers also noticed changes during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Supplements often promoted for immune support, particularly zinc and elderberry, became more popular. However, the researchers noted that some of these increases may simply reflect trends that had already started before the pandemic.



The findings showed that Americans are increasingly turning to targeted supplements instead of traditional multivitamins. Researchers recommended that continued monitoring is important to better understand how these products affect health and help guide future public health recommendations.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News