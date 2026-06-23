

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite struggling for direction till about a couple of hours past noon, the Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Tuesday, bucking the largely weak trend across Europe.



Most of the markets in Europe closed notably lower today amid concerns about stretched valuations in the tech sector, and fears of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and a few other major central banks.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,779.96 at the start and moved along the flat line till a little past mid-afternoon, climbed higher gradually thereafter to eventually settle at 13,910.70, recording a gain of 62.19 points or 0.45%, moving up for a third straight session.



Lindt & Spruengli climbed 4.9% and Lonza Group moved up nearly 3%. Novartis ended 2.61% up, and Roche closed higher by about 2.1%.



Nestle and Sandoz Group both gained a little over 1.5%. Swisscom, Alcon, Galderma Group, Givaudan and SGS ended up by 0.7%-1.1%.



VAT Group drifted lower by 5.4%. ABB, Straumann Holding, Partners Group and Richemont shed 2.1%-2.8%.



Logitech International closed nearly 2% down. Sika, Amrize, UBS Group, Geberit, Schindler Ps and Holcim lost 0.8%-1.6%.



Data released by the Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus narrowed sharply to CHF 15.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, down from CHF 26.7 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.



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