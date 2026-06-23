

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.60 billion, or $6.60 per share. This compares with $1.65 billion, or $6.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 billion or $6.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $25.0 billion from $22.2 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.60 Bln. vs. $1.65 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.60 vs. $6.88 last year. -Revenue: $25.0 Bln vs. $22.2 Bln last year.



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