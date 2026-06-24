Advanced energy prediction platform, Predict+, enables Ukrainian utility to better maintain grid service through demand surges, highly variable weather, and infrastructure disruptions.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that Ukrainian electric utility, YASNO, is the latest enterprise-tier customer to deploy the Tigo Predict+ platform. The AI Energy platform empowers utility operators to adapt to real-world demand challenges as they balance renewable and baseload generation sources. Predict+ currently manages more than 650 GWh and delivers 97.5% forecast accuracy for utility customers.

As the leading provider of electricity, gas, and energy-efficiency solutions in Ukraine, YASNO serves more than 2.5 million households in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, as well as more than 64,000 business customers. YASNO uses the Predict+ platform in ways that go far beyond typical utility use cases, leveraging Tigo neural network-based AI to maintain grid stability amid highly variable weather and unpredictable infrastructure damage. The roll-out of Predict+ by YASNO followed the successful conclusion of a configuration and testing pilot phase in the Dnipropetrovsk region, one of the most challenging regions for forecasting due to its diverse customer base and highly variable weather conditions. Preparations for the broader deployment of Predict+ are underway, including system configuration and integrating historical data across other YASNO companies to support the future rollout of forecasting capabilities.

"The broader implementation of this platform will continue to improve the accuracy of our hourly electricity demand forecasts and reduce imbalance settlement costs. This means better planning, more efficient resource utilization, and an even more reliable service for our customers," said Olena Senkina, Head of Electricity Department at YASNO.

With smart meter integration, Predict+ models each meter individually and performs extensive calculations on actual, historical, and average data to closely predict usage patterns. Even without smart meters, Predict+ produces highly accurate predictions about energy demand. The platform's functional domains include market insights, customer insights, profit analysis, regulatory support, and real-time integration of energy spot market pricing. Predict+ analyzes multiple data sources simultaneously to determine how much electricity will likely be consumed or generated during each hour of the day. The data sources include weather forecasts from multiple providers, current weather conditions across regions, historical hourly customer consumption and generation data, and operational data from previous days. Based on this extensive dataset, Predict+ generates multiple forecast scenarios that are continuously updated. As weather conditions, including temperature, wind speed, and solar irradiation levels, change, Predict+ adjusts calculations, analyzes deviations from previous forecasts, and continuously improves the accuracy of future predictions.

"Many of the baseline parameters we use in Predict+ originate from relatively normal grid operations, but for the YASNO team, we had to quickly add data and variables that included disruptions for core grid elements," said Archie Roboostoff, vice president of software at Tigo. "The Predict+ neural network and data framework allows us to rapidly ingest large amounts of new information, live data streams, and historical data, including things like insults to grid infrastructure, and refactor such that the future becomes vastly more predictable. That is the real power of Predict+, and with YASNO, those capabilities have once again been validated."

Predict+ is available for utilities, energy retailers, energy traders, independent power producers, large commercial industrial customers, and more in the US and Europe. For more information, please visit the Predict+ website, and for a personalized overview of the platform, schedule a demo here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

About YASNO

YASNO is one of Ukraine's leading energy brands, bringing together companies that provide electricity and natural gas supply, energy efficiency solutions, and electric mobility services. YASNO serves more than 2.5 million households in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, as well as over 64,000 business customers across Ukraine. YASNO's ecosystem of products-including solar power plants (PV systems), battery energy storage systems (BESS), and energy management solutions-helps businesses reduce costs, improve energy efficiency, and strengthen energy resilience. The company is committed to delivering high-quality customer service and continuously expanding its digital service capabilities.

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Contacts:

Technica Communications

Luis de Leon

Email: tigoenergy@technica.inc