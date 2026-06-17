Tigo to celebrate installer customers and highlight expanded residential energy technology ecosystem at Intersolar 2026, as GO Battery shipments begin in Europe.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy solutions, today announced that the GO Battery, as part of the GO Optimized ESS, is now shipping for European market customers, fulfilling the preorder commitments made when the product was introduced in April 2026. The Company will showcase live system demonstrations of the GO Optimized ESS at Intersolar Europe 2026, taking place June 23-25 at Messe München in Munich, Germany, at booth B3.140. Weiss-Blau GmbH, a member of the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program, will join Tigo at the show as one of the first installation companies to deploy the system in the European residential market.

The GO Battery's modular architecture, built on 3.68kWh units configurable from 7.3kWh to 47.9kWh, is designed to give installers flexible sizing options for the full range of European residential applications, from compact apartments to larger homes with higher energy demands. Backward-compatible with all Tigo inverters sold in the European market, the GO Battery supports both single-phase and three-phase configurations and is designed to operate in temperatures as low as -30°C. The system uses Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry, features an IP65 enclosure rating for indoor and outdoor installation, and complies with European grid standards, including VDE-AR-E2510 and CEI 0-21, CE certification, and the IEC 62619 safety standard. Unit-level visibility and remote diagnostics through the Tigo EI platform help installers manage deployed systems and reduce service calls.

"As a participant in the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program, we've had the opportunity to work closely with the Tigo team as the GO Optimized ESS entered the European market," said Georg Kreitmair, managing director at Weiss-Blau GmbH. "The combination of modular battery storage, integrated energy management, and compatibility across the broader Tigo ecosystem gives us a flexible platform for residential projects of different sizes and energy requirements. From commissioning to ongoing system visibility through the Tigo EI platform, the system is designed in a way that helps simplify deployment for installers while giving homeowners more control over how they produce, store, and use energy."

The GO Optimized ESS integrates the GO Battery with the Tigo EI Inverter, TS4 Flex MLPE optimization products, the GO EV Charger, GO Junction for heat pump integration, and the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, helping give installers a single, connected ecosystem that covers solar production, storage, e-mobility, and home heating. Installers deploying the GO Optimized ESS for the first time can benefit from the Tigo Green Glove program, which provides a professional system design review, puts technical experts on standby during installation, and creates a direct feedback loop with the Tigo team. Installer onboarding is further supported through Tigo Academy training, and the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program recognizes installers across Certified, Advanced, and Elite tiers based on monitored system volume and training completion, providing progressively greater access to marketing support, early product access, and data resources.

"It is great to see solar installers in Europe embrace the new GO Optimized ESS, and particularly when those companies also take advantage of the benefits of the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program," said Jing Tian, chief growth and revenue officer at Tigo. "This is a big year in terms of the products and services Tigo is bringing to the European market, and I think that installers like Weiss-Blau GmbH, who are taking full advantage of them, will benefit significantly. As always, the entire Tigo team stands by to work with our many European collaborators to drive solar and energy technology further into the market."

Tigo will be at booth B3.140 at Intersolar Europe 2026, June 23-25, at Messe München in Munich, Germany. The full GO Optimized ESS ecosystem will be on display, alongside the TS4-A (725Wp) and TS4-X (800Wp) Flex MLPE families. Throughout the event, Tigo experts will host training sessions in both German and English, offering practical insights on solar, storage, and Total Quality Solar solutions. Attendees can review the session calendar and register in advance here. To schedule a meeting with the Tigo team at the show, visit the Tigo Intersolar Europe 2026 event page. European installers can place GO Battery orders now through authorized Tigo distributors; for sales inquiries, contact Tigo here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and provides products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

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Contacts:

Technica Communications for Tigo Energy

Luis de Leon

Email: tigoenergy@technica.inc