Instruqt Becomes the First and Only Platform to Pair AI-Assisted Content Creation with Native Vertex AI, Amazon Bedrock, and GPU Environments

This new end-to-end AI enablement release enables go-to-market and education teams to build hands-on AI content faster and experience it in real, production-like AI infrastructure. It represents a combination no other hands-on platform offers today.

AMSTERDAM, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instruqt, the hands-on product experience platform used by Google Cloud, MongoDB, Elastic, and SUSE, today announced a major expansion of its AI enablement capabilities. The release pairs a new AI-assisted track-building Plugin for Claude Code with native platform support for Google Vertex AI, Amazon Bedrock, and GPU-backed compute-making Instruqt the first and only hands-on platform that enables marketing, sales, and education teams to create AI content faster and run it in realistic, production-grade AI environments within a single workflow.

The announcement squarely addresses a fast-growing operational problem: AI features are shipping faster than customers can adopt them. According to Instruqt's 2026 State of Developer Adoption Report , fielded by SlashData across 424 practitioners at North American software companies, 92% report at least one significant adoption challenge, with keeping content accurate as products ship weekly (25%) among the most cited causes. Instruqt's release addresses both sides of that gap simultaneously: the time required to build hands-on content and the challenge of running real AI workloads in a learning environment.

One workflow, from idea to live AI environment

The new track-building Plugin for Claude Code guides teams from company and product research, through planning, to working, validated tracks, applying Instruqt best practices and each company's brand voice throughout, with built-in quality scoring. Alongside it, native support for Vertex AI, Amazon Bedrock, and GPUs powers hands-on demos, proofs of concept, and training for modern AI workloads, including model inference, fine-tuning, and retrieval-augmented generation, with a dedicated environment for every participant.

No other hands-on platform connects these two capabilities from end to end. In the past, teams stitched together separate authoring tools and cloud accounts, which caused them to lose time and context at every handoff. Instruqt is the only provider that delivers AI-assisted content creation and native AI infrastructure as a single, unified motion.

"Instruqt has always believed people learn AI by doing, not watching. With this release, we're removing the friction on both sides, making it dramatically faster to build hands-on AI content, and giving every learner a real environment to build in," said Tyler Crumpler, VP of Marketing at Instruqt. "We're the only platform bringing both halves of AI enablement together, and that's how adoption and pipeline compound."

Early users point to the impact on their go-to-market motion. "Learners walked away with understanding what an agent is, what those primitive features are that we build into an agent, and how to use them. Everyone learns differently. Because the technology is complex, if you've never seen it before, you really don't know where to click or what to do. Instruqt helps us seamlessly move the user through that journey of learning how to operate the product," said Keith Manville, a Pre-Sales Engineer at Google Cloud Security.

The new capabilities are available to Instruqt customers starting June 24, 2026. To learn more, visit https://instruqt.com/ai-adoption or read the product release notes.

About Instruqt

Instruqt is the hands-on product experience platform that helps the world's leading software companies turn complex products into confident customers. Marketing teams use Instruqt to drive qualified leads through interactive product experiences. Sales teams use it to run higher-quality demos and POCs without the setup tax. Education teams use it to scale onboarding and certification with real environments instead of slideware. Customers include Google Cloud, MongoDB, Elastic, HashiCorp, Red Hat, and SUSE. Learn more at instruqt.com .

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