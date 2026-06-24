

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 0.6902 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 2-month low of 1115.51 against the yen and nearly a 2-week low of 0.9814 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6916, 111.75 and 0.9826, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie edged down to 1.6468 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.6456.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, itis likely to find support around 0.66 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the loonie and 1.67 against the euro.



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