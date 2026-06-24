

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 7-month low of 0.5651 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 3-month low of 91.29 against the yen and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 2.0114 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5664, 91.53 and 2.0091, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to 1.2110 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.2209.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.54 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen, 2.04 against the euro and 1.23 against the aussie.



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