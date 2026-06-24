

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 1-year low of 1.4224 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-month low of 113.60 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.4210 and 113.73, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.6174 from yesterday's closing value of 1.6169.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.43 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen and 1.63 against the euro.



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