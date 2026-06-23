Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A420X0 | ISIN: NL0015073TS8 | Ticker-Symbol: NW0
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 10:57
12,992 Euro
-5,79 % -0,798
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CSG NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSG NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,95812,96610:58
12,94612,98210:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 23:48 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG appoints David Jacobs as President CSG Defense North America

Senior defense industry executive David Jacobs has been appointed as President CSG Defense North America and will lead the new Washington, D.C. office, expanding US defense industrial base, creating high-quality American jobs, and building additional manufacturing capacity to serve United States defense customers.

CSG Group today announced that it plans to establish a presence in Washington, D.C. to deepen and broaden relationships across the defense ecosystem. Longtime defense industry executive David Jacobs will lead the new D.C. office and report directly to Michal Strnad, majority owner and Chairman of CSG Group, and will be working closely with the leadership of CSG's defense divisions in Prague and the US subsidiaries across the US, including MSM North America and CSE USA.

In this role, Jacobs, in partnership with the divisions, will set the long-term strategic direction for CSG's defense activities in North America, lead North American M&A activity, and build senior-level relationships across the US defense industry, government, and the investment community. He will serve as CSG's senior US representative based in Washington, D.C.

Jacobs' appointment comes as CSG's growth in the United States defense market is accelerating. The U.S. Army last year announced a contract award to MSM Group North America, a CSG company, for one of its largest organic industrial base modernization projects: to design, construct and commission a modern, efficient 155mm Artillery Load, Assembly & Pack facility at the sprawling Iowa Army Ammunition Plant site.

- The appointment of David Jacobs marks an important step in CSG Group's continued commitment to building a long-term presence in the United States defense industrial base," said Michal Strnad, majority owner and Chairman of CSG Group. "His deep experience across defense strategy, M&A, and investment banking, combined with his relationships across industry and the investment community, positions him well to accelerate our growth in North America.-

Jacobs has spent over 15 years in the defense industry at Northrop Grumman and Raytheon, most recently serving as Vice President, Corporate Strategy and M&A at Northrop Grumman, where he advised the CEO and Board on portfolio and enterprise strategy. Earlier in his career, Jacobs spent a decade at Merrill Lynch investment banking in London and Chicago, advising Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 clients on M&A and capital markets transactions. Over his career, he has closed more than 60 transactions totaling over $200 billion in M&A value. He holds a BA and MA from Cambridge University.

- I am honored to join CSG Group at this moment in its growth," said David Jacobs. "CSG has built a compelling portfolio of defense businesses and has demonstrated a genuine commitment to the US market. I look forward to working with the Chairman and our US subsidiary leadership to expand that presence - through disciplined M&A, strong industry partnerships, technology transfer, and direct investment into the US to strengthen and broaden the industrial base.-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.