Nokia Oyj: Nokia, Amazon Web Services expand collaboration to deliver autonomous networks built for the AI era

Press Release

Nokia, Amazon Web Services expand collaboration to deliver autonomous networks built for the AI era

Leveraging AWS's AI and cloud services, Nokia's Autonomous Network Fabric will help operators transition to networks that operate at machine speed to connect intelligence.





24 June 2026

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced they are expanding their collaboration to deliver autonomous networks built for the AI era, making it easier for telecommunication providers to run their full operational stack in the cloud.

Nokia and AWS are collaborating to run Nokia's Autonomous Networks Fabric on AWS, giving operators access to advanced AI and cloud services required for Level 4 autonomy. This builds on a set of existing digital operations applications from Nokia - covering orchestration, assurance, and unified inventory - already on the platform. Availability is expected later this year.

Nokia's Autonomous Network Fabric weaves together a broad portfolio that delivers intent-based service orchestration across multi-domain, multi-vendor networks; provides 360-degree observability with AI-powered anomaly detection, root cause analysis, and closed-loop resolution; and offers a single source of truth for network topology and resources.

The Fabric unifies observability, analytics, security, and automation through four core capabilities:

Unified Data Management across domains.

Agentic AI for service operations and optimization.

Digital Twin simulations for proactive impact assessment.

Intent-Based Networking that translates business goals into automated closed-loop actions.

'This is how telcos will compete in the AI era'

While legacy network management tools require teams of experts to manually oversee mobile, fixed, and transport networks in silos, Nokia helps operators evolve from static infrastructures to programmable, AI-native platforms that anticipate changing traffic mixes and operate at machine speed to connect intelligence.

"Autonomous networks have gone from far-off vision to business imperative. At Nokia, we move operators toward greater autonomy through the convergence of intent-based networking, agentic AI, and cloud-native architecture. Together with AWS, we're building a platform that scales operators' ambitions while maintaining the control and governance they need. This is how telcos will compete in the AI era," said Oguz Sunay, CTO, AI and Autonomous Networks, Nokia.

Running on AWS, Nokia's solutions gain elastic scalability, global availability, and broad model choices through cloud AI and ML services - including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker - enabling operators to innovate faster while reducing infrastructure costs. Nokia is also engineering an optimized cloud footprint that minimizes compute and storage requirements versus traditional on-premises deployments.

"The shift to autonomous network operations is ultimately about speed and step-change efficiency. Speed to detect, speed to resolve, speed to monetize. Achieving step-change cost efficiency is critical for customers to unlock agentic value in the AI era. Nokia's decision to optimize its full operational stack on AWS means operators can take advantage of elastic scalability, purpose-built AI and ML services, and the most extensive global infrastructure footprint for wherever their networks operate. Together, we're compressing years of transformation into months, delivering step-change improvements in cost efficiency and revenue growth," said Amir Rao, global director for Telco Solutions at AWS.

Cloud-based network innovation

Today's news is the latest in a series of announcements between Nokia and AWS related to cloud-based network innovation. At MWC in March, the companies showcased the industry's first agentic AI-powered network slicing alongside du and Orange. In February, they announced the world's first commercial mobile service on 5G Core SaaS, running on Belgium's Citymesh network.

In addition to these developments, Nokia's autonomous networks portfolio is already delivering measurable results, with operators achieving automation rates exceeding 90%, service delivery times of four hours or less, and service interruption periods of one minute per year or fewer - along with up to 85% reduction in slice rollout time and up to 50% fewer customer-impacting incidents.

Nokia and AWS are committed to a collaborative innovation agenda that combines Nokia's telecom-trained AI models and domain expertise with AWS's AI services to deliver increasingly autonomous network operations. Together, the companies will go to market to help operators evolve their operational stacks, increase autonomous operations and unlock new revenue streams.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web Page: Autonomous Networks

Product Page: Digital Operations Center

Press release: Nokia and AWS showcase industry-first agentic AI-powered network slicing with du and Orange MWC26

Press release: Citymesh goes live with world's first commercial mobile service on 5G Core SaaS, powered by Nokia and AWS

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

Media Inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com