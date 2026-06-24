S&P Dow Jones Indices: Honeywell Aerospace Set to Join S&P 500 & S&P 100; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASD: HONA) will be added to the S&P 500 & 100 on Monday, June 29. Honeywell Aerospace will replace Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) in the S&P 500, and Conagra Brands will replace Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.(NASD: GDYN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 30. Honeywell Aerospace will replace Honeywell International Inc. (NASD: HON) in the S&P 100 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 30. Honeywell International is spinning off Honeywell Aerospace in a transaction expected to be completed on June 29. Post spin-off Honeywell International will be renamed Honeywell Technologies Inc. and will remain in the S&P 500. Honeywell Aerospace will be more representative of the mega capitalization space. Conagra Brands is more representative of the small capitalization space. Grid Dynamics Holdings is no longer representative of the small capitalization space.





National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI) will replace Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has announced ongoing liquidation activities and is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.





Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) will replace TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1. QXO Inc. (NYSE: QXO) is acquiring TopBuild in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.





IES Holdings Inc. (NASD: IESC) will replace Janus Henderson Group plc. (NYSE: JHG) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1. Trian Fund Management LP and General Catalyst Group Management are acquiring Janus Henderson Group in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector June 29, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Honeywell Aerospace HONA Industrials June 30, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion Honeywell International HON Industrials June 29, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Honeywell Aerospace HONA Industrials June 30, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Conagra Brands CAG Consumer Staples June 30, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Conagra Brands CAG Consumer Staples June 30, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN Information

Technology June 30, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition National Health Investors NHI Real Estate June 30, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Apollo Commercial Real

Estate Finance ARI Financials July 1, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Toast TOST Financials July 1, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion TopBuild Corp BLD Consumer

Discretionary July 1, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition IES Holdings IESC Industrials July 1, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Janus Henderson Group JHG Financials

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