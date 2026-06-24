Engineering collaboration brings together deep automotive expertise and the ambition to provide one software platform, language and standard for trucks, buses and other transport vehicles, built to evolve continuously across the 15+ year vehicle lifecycle

Coretura, the software-defined vehicle (SDV) platform company founded by Daimler Truck and Volvo Group, has signed an engineering agreement with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to accelerate the development of its software platform for trucks, buses and other medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The collaboration supports Coretura's current roadmap to deliver first commercialized products toward the end of the decade.

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As Coretura's engineering partner, Accenture brings SDV and broader automotive engineering capabilities, including strengths in electrical and electronic (E/E) architecture and software abstraction, as well as proven experience from the commercial and passenger car industry. Combined with Coretura's platform vision, these capabilities will enable fast, seamless innovation for the entire commercial vehicle industry.

Collaboration beats isolation

When Daimler Truck and Volvo Group, two world leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, chose to build a joint software foundation, they made a structural bet on openness and collaboration-that the future of commercial vehicles matters more than competition. This future is built on vehicles that are no longer defined by hardware alone, but increasingly by software. Important functions that used to rely on many separate built-in electronic control units are increasingly managed by a central software system.

Today, manufacturers buy and integrate software, but each new project starts from zero rather than building on a shared platform. Coretura was founded to bring platform thinking to the industry and address this cycle directly. The company will deliver one platform with one language and one standard for the software that powers commercial vehicles operating around the clock for 15+ years.

Engineering teamwork at eye level

To accelerate the development of the platform, Coretura has commissioned Accenture as its engineering partner. The two companies will bring a shared AI-driven innovation mindset and complementary roles to the collaboration. Coretura gains specialist capacity that accelerates foundational platform development while retaining full ownership of the architecture and strategic direction. Working alongside Coretura's team on the development, integration, testing, documentation, and compliance of the platform, Accenture helps to drive both speed and scale.

"Our purpose is to advance mobility at the speed of ideas, and that takes depth. Building a full-stack SDV platform demands expertise across embedded software, middleware, cybersecurity, and functional safety, all designed for vehicles with lifecycles measured in decades. Accenture's reinvention capabilities let us move faster without compromising the standards our customers depend on. This is acceleration, not course correction."

Johan Lundén, Chief Executive Officer, Coretura

"Helping the industry advance software-defined vehicles is a priority for Accenture. Our landmark collaboration with Coretura is designed to change embedded software engineering for automotive platforms. Together, we are looking to solve the challenges of a fully software-defined architecture addressing critical areas such as hardware abstraction, API management and AI-based engineering optimizations."

Rainer Oder, SDV Embedded Software Lead, Accenture

"The commercial vehicle industry is a prime example of the need for companies to reinvent. It requires bold strategic moves like Daimler Truck and Volvo Group are making with Coretura and Coretura is making with Accenture. Our collaboration is testament to Accenture's commitment to supporting the products we develop with clients long-term."

Tracey Countryman, Global Lead, Supply Chain and Engineering, Accenture

What it means for the industry

The shift from hardware-first to software-defined is a profound cultural and operational change. The industry is moving from concept to industrialisation, from SDV marketing to AI-based software engineering. The collaboration of Coretura, a purpose-built platform company, and Accenture, a global engineering powerhouse, signals the importance of the work for the industry.

To commercial vehicle manufacturers across the globe, Coretura's new platform will provide a reusable, generation-independent software stack that lowers costs and secures consistent time to market. For fleet operators and end customers, it will enable commercial vehicles that keep getting smarter, safer, and more valuable long after launch, with new features and performance upgrades delivered continuously over the air. Coretura, with support from Accenture, will bring those benefits to market faster.

Growing the team, strengthening the foundation

The collaboration complements Coretura's ongoing investment in its own team. The company continues to actively hire across system architecture, high-performance compute, middleware, functional safety, cybersecurity, and cloud infrastructure. With over 100 engineers from more than 15 countries, Coretura sits at the rare intersection of deep commercial vehicle knowledge and modern software thinking and that combination is what makes this work different.

Coretura is a 50:50 joint venture between Daimler Truck and Volvo Group. Both founding shareholders fully support this collaboration.

About Coretura

Coretura is the software-defined vehicle platform company founded by Daimler Truck and Volvo Group. Its purpose is to advance mobility at the speed of ideas. Coretura builds one platform, one language, and one standard for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles the foundational software layers the industry needs, but no single manufacturer should build alone. The result: fast, seamless innovation that ensures commercial vehicles keep getting smarter, safer, and more valuable long after launch. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Coretura brings together over 130 engineers from more than 15 countries, working at the intersection of deep automotive expertise and modern software engineering.

For more information, visit www.coretura.com.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

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Contacts:

Fred Wikman

Coretura Communications

+46 765 00 0467

fred.wikman@coretura.com



Jens Derksen

Accenture

+49 175 5761 1393

jens.derksen@accenture.com



Vanessa Olk

Accenture

+49 152 5250 8322

vanessa.olk@accenture.com