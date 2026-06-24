

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland decreased further in May to the lowest level in five months, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.9 percent in May, as expected, down slightly from April's 6.0 percent. Moreover, this was the lowest rate since December 2025, when it was 5.7 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.



There were 915,900 unemployed people in May compared to 934,300 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 782,800.



Data showed that the number of unemployed people below 24 years old declined to 119,800 from 123,600 a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News