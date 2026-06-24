

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economy's confidence strengthened in June after weakening to a 10-month low in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 101.0 in June from 99.7 in May. A score above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook, while any reading below 100 shows pessimism.



The business confidence index increased to 99.8 from 99.0. Among sectors, industrial confidence improved to 97.5 from 94.5, while the morale for the construction eased from 117.9 to 111.4.



The confidence in the selected services sector decreased slightly to 102.2 from 102.4, and the trade confidence declined to 91.9 from 92.8.



Confidence among consumers improved in June, with the consumer confidence index rising to a 3-month high of 106.5 from 103.4 in May.



The share of households expecting deterioration in the general economic situation in the country over the next twelve months decreased, while their outlook regarding their own financial situation over the next year improved.



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