

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Congress has approved a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's war powers in Iran.



In a public show of disapproval of Trump's handling of the conflict, the Senate adopted the war powers resolution by a 50-48 vote Tuesday, with the support of a few Republican Senators.



Earlier this month, the House of Representatives had passed the measure with the support of four Republican lawmakers.



The largely symbolic resolution urges the President to withdraw American forces from the Middle East or seek congressional approval to continue the U.S. military strikes against Iran, code-named, 'Operation Epic Fury.'



The concurrent resolution, despite its passage by both houses of the Congress, would not require the President's signature, but it does not have the force of law, reports say.



The campaign to limit Trump's war powers picked up more GOP support as the escalation of the Middle East War sent US gasoline prices up and the public sentiment against the war mounted. Trump's approval ratings continue to fall in recent polls.



Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., the lead sponsor of the war powers resolution, said Americans have lost so much from this illegal war and have gained absolutely nothing from it. 'We are sending a strong message to Trump: end this war now,' she wrote on X.



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