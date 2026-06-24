

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mildly positive note while global markets attempt to recover from a tech rout triggered by worries about rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and corporate investment in Artificial Intelligence. The Dollar's strength continued to weigh on sentiment.



BTC traded between $63,024 and $61,893 in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization increased a little more than a quarter percent during the same period. With markets pricing in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the six-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has firmed up further. The index is currently trading at a 52-week high of 101.64, rising 0.23 percent from 101.41 at the previous close.



While Wall Street Futures are directionless around the flatline, bond yields have mostly eased. Both the crude oil price benchmarks have declined more than one and a half percent. Gold is also trading with losses of close to 2 percent.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has increased 0.40 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.15 trillion. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 21 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 26 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.17 percent higher at $62,463.71. The current price is around 51 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 3.8 percent in the past week and is still saddled with losses of close to 29 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $114 million on Tuesday versus net outflows of $68 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $182 million whereas ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) topped with net inflows of $31 million.



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 15th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency ranked among the top 100 in the above-mentioned global ranking.



Ethereum (ETH) added 0.68 percent overnight as it traded at $1,664.36. The leading alternate coin is trading 66 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,677.36 and $1,644.44. Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $82 million on Tuesday versus net outflows of $66 million on Monday.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 0.62 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $575.44. BNB is trading 58 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency lost 1.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.08, around 72 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.15 percent overnight to $68.99. SOL's current price is around 77 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall gained 0.36 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3304. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) slipped 0.53 percent overnight, to trade at $62.22, around 19 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 0.72 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0785. DOGE is trading 89 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



69th ranked Audiera (BEAT) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 29 percent.



56th ranked Cosmos (ATOM) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 5.6 percent.



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