VERAXA Biotech GmbH: VERAXA Biotech Expands R&D Hub in Heidelberg as Innovative BiTAC-TCE and ADC Programs Advance Towards Clinical Development

Greater than 60% increase in laboratory space will strengthen R&D capabilities, facilitate acceleration toward clinical development, and increase ability to tap into Heidelberg's world-class medical oncology environment

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - June 24, 2026 --VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA; "VERAXA"), an emerging leader in designing novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company has moved into additional laboratory space at its existing R&D site in Heidelberg, Germany, based on a previously signed long-term lease agreement. The expansion enables the company to accommodate for currently planned team additions in its R&D department, the installation of laboratory equipment and the build-up of the final R&D infrastructure needed for planned development activities.

VERAXA is pursuing a growing portfolio of proprietary and partnered drug development programs from early, discovery stage toward early clinical development. At the heart of VERAXA's R&D activities is the Company's novel BiTAC strategy and its application to drive a portfolio of BiTAC-TCE and BiTAC-ADC development programs. The BiTAC therapeutic strategy is designed to unlock a new level of precision in cancer treatment by using two complementary precursors and enabling a tumor-restricted activation of the desired therapeutic effect.

"Securing the necessary space for our growing R&D organization was vital as we expand both internal drug development activities and plan ahead for an increased level of research activities within therapeutic alliances," said Torsten Bürgermeister, Chief Financial Officer of VERAXA. "We were able to avoid any disruption of our R&D operations at our existing site in the Heidelberg biopharmaceutical cluster, which continues to provide us with a rich academic research environment and offers multiple touchpoints with some of the world's leading research organizations in medical oncology."

About VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA)

At VERAXA, we are building a premier engine for the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific T cell engagers, bispecific ADCs and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by rigorous quality-by-design principles, we are rapidly advancing our pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats into clinical development and beyond. VERAXA was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), a world-renowned institution known for pioneering life science research and cutting-edge technology.

For regular updates about VERAXA Biotech, visit https://investors.veraxa.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Bluesky.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that VERAXA Biotech AG (the "Company") intends, expects, plans, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements contained on this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the Company's business, particularly those identified in the risk factors section of the Company's registration statement on Form F-4. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company website or from Company Investor Relations.

In addition, any information contained in this press release was current as of the date presented and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Consequently, the company will not update the information contained in this press release and investors should not rely upon the information as current or accurate after the presentation date. The press release may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures for a particular quarterly period are available on the Company's website at www.veraxa.com.???

Contact

VERAXA Biotech AG - Corporate

Christoph Antz, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

investors@veraxa.com

For Media and Investors - U.S.

Brandon Weiner

ICR Healthcare

VERAXA@icrhealthcare.com

For Media and Investors - EU

Mario Brkulj

media@veraxa.com

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