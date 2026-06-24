

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in nearly four years, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index surged 16.8 percent yearly in May, faster than the 12.0 percent increase in the previous month. Moreover, this was the steepest growth since July 2022, when prices rose 19.1 percent.



The annual price growth in the metal industry accelerated to 38.1 percent from 16.9 percent, while that for marine products moderated to 19.6 percent from 19.9 percent.



The price index for exported products grew 23.2 percent, and those for domestic industries climbed by 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 2.0 percent after rising 2.3 percent in April.



Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Iceland remained stable at 5.6 percent in May. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.2 percent. There were 13,100 unemployed people compared to 7,500 a year ago.



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