Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Zacharia to the Company's Advisory Board. Ms. Zacharia will provide strategic guidance to the Board of Directors and management team in the areas of public affairs, government relations, communications, capital markets visibility, and corporate development as NovaRed advances both its Wilmac Copper-Gold Project and emerging artificial intelligence initiatives.

Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc., commented, "We are delighted to welcome Katie to NovaRed's Advisory Board. Her unique combination of legal expertise, strategic communications experience, public policy insight, and international advisory work will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build NovaRed into a diversified company focused on both critical mineral development and artificial intelligence innovation. Katie's ability to navigate complex stakeholder environments and help organizations communicate their vision will support our efforts to create long-term value for shareholders."

Ms. Zacharia is an attorney, political strategist, media commentator, and international advisor whose career spans legal affairs, public policy, strategic communications, and business development. Her experience navigating complex regulatory, governmental, and stakeholder environments is expected to support NovaRed's efforts as it pursues growth opportunities in both the resource and technology sectors.

NovaRed's strategy includes advancing its Wilmac Copper-Gold Project while simultaneously developing and commercializing artificial intelligence technologies through its MetalCore AI platform and related initiatives. The Company believes Ms. Zacharia's multidisciplinary background, extensive professional network, and experience engaging with policymakers, investors, and media organizations will provide valuable perspective as NovaRed expands its market presence and strategic partnerships.

Ms. Zacharia has been involved in legal, policy, and advisory matters across multiple jurisdictions and sectors. Her professional experience includes work related to international legal and financial transactions, including matters involving organizations associated with the World Bank Group and the International Finance Corporation during her tenure with Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing. She has also served in roles connected with the White House Office of Political Affairs, providing exposure to government affairs, public engagement, and policy development at the highest levels.

In addition to her legal and advisory work, Ms. Zacharia is a recognized media commentator and public affairs analyst, regularly appearing on major national television networks including Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax to discuss political, economic, and public policy issues. She has also held leadership, advisory, and development positions with various nonprofit, civic, and private-sector organizations throughout the United States.

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's advisory board and its purpose, the role that the Company's new advisory board members will play, the anticipated benefits of her appointment, the Company's ability to implement a successful long-term growth strategy involving the acquisition and development of mineral properties, the Company's ability to identify and acquire prospective mineral properties through the use of its artificial-intelligence platform, and the advancement of the Company's British Columbia copper-gold exploration portfolio. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the Company's ability to retain Ms. Zacharia's advisory services, the availability of adequate funding to execute the Company's stated strategy, the continued advancement of the Company's mineral exploration and artificial intelligence initiatives, and management's ability to attract and maintain strategic advisory relationships.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to retain key advisory personnel; the continued availability of capital and financing to execute the Company's strategy; changes in applicable laws and regulations; general economic, market or business conditions; the Company's ability to execute its mineral exploration and artificial intelligence strategies; and competition for qualified strategic advisors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302631

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.