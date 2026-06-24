

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 1-year high of 1.1338 against the euro and nearly a 1-year high of 0.8127 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.1383 and 0.8096, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to a 7-month high of 1.3155 and a 2-day high of 161.78 from early lows of 1.3209 and 161.53, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the euro, 0.82 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound and 163.00 against the yen.



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