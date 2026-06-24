Waters Corporation: IMU Biosciences Selects Waters to Advance Breakthrough AI Immune Mapping Platform to Transform Early Diagnosis, Monitoring, and Precision Medicine

IMU's AI platform unlocks unprecedented immune insights for cancer and other diseases, measuring 100M+ data points from a single blood sample, analyzed in real time.

Waters Biosciences' technologies, including BD FACSDiscover and BD Rhapsody Instruments, will be used with IMU's AI analytics in research to deliver deeper, population-level disease insights.

Partnership supports IMU's expansion of its world-leading immune dataset through large-scale studies, establishing a new standard for immune profiling.

MILFORD, Mass., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) and IMU Biosciences, a biotechnology company decoding the immune system to pioneer a paradigm shift in how we understand, diagnose, and treat disease, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of IMU's next-generation AI-powered High Definition (HD) Immunology platform.

The partnership brings together Waters Biosciences' advanced flow cytometry and single-cell technologies,1 including BD FACSDiscover Cell Analyzers, BD flow cytometry reagents with BD Horizon Real Dyes, BD Rhapsody Instruments, and BD OMICS-One WTA Next Assay and Protein Panels, with IMU's HD analysis and proprietary AI and machine learning analytics, that can reproducibly characterize the immune system in real time, to turn complex immune data into insights at scale across discovery, translational, and clinical research applications.

IMU measures the immune system in unprecedented detail, delivering more than 100 million data points from a single blood sample,2 combining HD multiomic analysis with machine learning analytics. IMU is building the world's largest immune dataset,3 with unrivaled access to patient samples and population-wide clinical data, establishing a universal standard for immune profiling.

"Waters Biosciences was the clear partner to help IMU Biosciences scale our HD Immunology platform to the level required for true population-wide immune mapping, given their longstanding leadership in high-throughput flow cytometry and single-cell technologies," said John Baker, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, IMU Biosciences. "Our world-leading immune dataset and proprietary AI analytics will unlock the potential of Waters' best-in-class analytical instruments, accelerating our work to decode the immune system and power the next generation of precision medicine."

Steve Conly, Senior Vice President, Waters Biosciences, Waters Corporation added, "By partnering with IMU Biosciences, we are helping to build the most detailed picture of the human immune system ever assembled at clinical scale. Together, our companies' cutting-edge technologies across instruments, reagents, and informatics will help advance immune profiling into a standardized, universally accessible clinical tool that can be used across the continuum of care for cancer and other diseases, supporting smarter, faster drug development."

The companies intend to pursue additional studies in translational research for novel biomarker discovery to enable clinical applications in flow cytometry. Waters Biosciences and IMU Biosciences presented data at the annual meeting of the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (CYTO 2026), demonstrating system-level immune profiling on the BD FACSDiscover A8 Cell Analyzer with a 58-color spectral panel using BD reagents, and integration of high-throughput single-cell multiomics with the BD Rhapsody System.

BD is a trademark of Becton, Dickinson and Company. Waters is a trademark of Waters Corporation or its affiliates.All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Waters Corporation:

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with customers around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, ensure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combating antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of ~16,000 colleagues turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide. For more information, please visit www.waters.com/about.

The BD Biosciences and BD Diagnostic Solutions businesses have been acquired by Waters Corporation ("Waters"). Becton, Dickinson and Company or one of its affiliates or subsidiaries ("BD") remains the legal manufacturer of Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions products until all required regulatory transfers are completed. During this interim period, BD maintains full responsibility for all regulatory obligations of the legal manufacturer. Product information provided here is supplied under BD's regulatory authority. To learn more about the relationship between Waters and BD during this transition period, please see our detailed summary: www.waters.com/bdtransaction.

About IMU Biosciences:

IMU Biosciences is decoding the immune system at unprecedented resolution, speed, and scale to pioneer a paradigm shift in how we understand, diagnose and treat disease.

Founded by a leading team of experimental immunologists and computational biologists with over a decade of expertise from the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London - IMU is moving immune system analysis from a simplistic, fragmented view to a comprehensive, 'high de?nition' system.

IMU uses a simple blood sample to measure the immune system in unprecedented detail, combining high-fidelity multi-omic analysis with proprietary machine learning analytics. IMU is building the world's largest immune dataset, with unrivalled access to patient samples and population-wide clinical data, and is establishing a universal standard for immune profiling to fuel discoveries, devise treatments, and empower clinicians.

IMU is advancing its platform towards clinical application across a broad range of immune-mediated diseases and therapeutic contexts, with active programmes in stem cell and bone marrow transplantation, solid organ transplantation, and immuno-oncology.

References:

All Waters products used in the partnership are research use only (RUO). Sourced from IMU Biosciences Data: https://imubiosciences.com/our-science. Sourced from IMU Biosciences Data: https://imubiosciences.com/our-science.

Contact:

Molly Gluck

Head of External Communications

Waters Corporation

+1.508.498.9732

molly_gluck@waters.com

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