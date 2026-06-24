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WKN: 915119 | ISIN: GB0022569080 | Ticker-Symbol: AOS
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 09:31
45,700 Euro
-0,67 % -0,310
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45,84046,50015:19
45,82046,49015:19
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 14:50 Uhr
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Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Selected by Three Scandinavia to Support Customer Engagement Transformation Across Nordic Markets

Transformation program to be delivered on the Amdocs Customer Engagement Platform, part of aOS agentic operating system, enabling a unified, AI-native, future-ready engagement foundation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, today announced that telecom operator Three Scandinavia has selected Amdocs as a strategic partner to support parts of its ongoing business and digital transformation across Sweden and Denmark.

The program is focused on simplifying and modernizing selected customer engagement and commerce capabilities, supporting more consistent and efficient operations across the Nordic markets.

As part of the engagement, Amdocs will deploy its Customer Engagement Platform to help consolidate key processes across marketing, sales and service, enabling more seamless omnichannel experiences and improved operational efficiency. The approach is designed to be implemented in phases, allowing Three Scandinavia to continue to deliver products, services and improvements to customers throughout the transformation.

The initiative will also enable improved use of data and automation to support better decision-making and more streamlined workflows across the customer lifecycle, across both consumer and business segments where relevant.

"Three Scandinavia has always been a challenger in the market, and together with Amdocs we are ready to take the next step to offer our customers a better experience. Through this program, we are taking further steps to simplify how we operate and strengthen the experience we provide to our customers," said Rajib Eklund, CTIO at Three Scandinavia. "The focus is on building a more scalable and efficient foundation while continuing to develop our commercial offering and maintain momentum in the market."

"Three Scandinavia has a clear ambition to simplify its operations and enhance customer engagement across its Nordic footprint," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We are pleased to support this journey with our platform and telecom expertise, helping to enable more efficient processes and improved customer experiences."

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about aOS, here

  • Read more about Amdocs' Customer Engagement Platform, here

  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

  • Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi
Amdocs Public Relations
E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-selected-by-three-scandinavia-to-support-customer-engageme-1181134

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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