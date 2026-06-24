

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), a private equity firm, Wednesday announced that it has appointed Paul Miller, the current Chief Executive Officer of Questex to lead the combined company that will be formed when Apollo acquires Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX), a B2B event organizer, and Questex, LLC, an information and events company.



The previously announced transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.



Miller has over three decades of experience across the events, information services, and media industries. Prior to Questex, he was the President of Informa's Industry & Infrastructure Intelligence.



Upon transaction close, the current CEO of Emerald, Herv Sedky will serve as a senior advisor to the combined company.



In pre-market activity, APO shares were trading at $131.06, up 0.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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