

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The nervous sentiment in global markets eased after a massive tech sell off in the previous sessions triggered by worries about valuations in the tech sector. Market spotlight is on Micron Technologies which is due to announce its results after the bell.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index has surged ahead amidst worries about rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Sovereign bond yields however eased across regions.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have declined further as concerns about supply disruption eased. Rate hike worries dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,711.30, up 0.09% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,387.20, up 0.29% Germany's DAX at 24,624.88, down 1.25% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,430.40, up 0.01% France's CAC 40 at 8,361.47, up 0.25% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,210.75, down 0.32% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,174.97, down 0.88% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,808.40, up 0.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,110.81, up 0.11% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,412.18, up 0.33% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,471.02, up 3.26%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.67, up 0.26% EUR/USD at 1.1344, down 0.33% GBP/USD at 1.3162, down 0.25% USD/JPY at 161.68, up 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.6895, down 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.4227, up 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.481%, down 0.16% Germany at 2.9023%, down 0.49% France at 3.666%, down 0.33% U.K. at 4.7350%, down 0.43% Japan at 2.669%, down 0.19%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $75.09, down 2.23%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $71.44, down 2.42%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,061.75, down 2.11%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $59.95, down 3.41%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,312.50, down 0.24% Ethereum at $1,656.89, down 0.07% BNB at $573.91, up 0.11% XRP at $1.08, down 2.24% Solana at $68.76, down 0.42%



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