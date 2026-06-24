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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 16:31
176,74 Euro
+0,51 % +0,90
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176,54176,5616:43
176,66176,7216:32
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Abridge Partners with Eli Lilly, Nvidia to Improve Healthcare

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 24th

  • The price of ICE Brent Crude Oil fell below $76 a barrel for the first time since late February.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) led Global X NYSE 100 ETF gains Tuesday after a pair of analysts upgraded the company's 12-month price target on AI optimism.
  • Abridge CEO Dr. Shiv Rao will join NYSE Live to discuss how its latest AI offering, and a pair of partnerships, will streamline care across the health sector.
  • The NYSE and Beet.TV are delivering exclusive industry leader interviews at Cannes Lions, which can be seen on NYSE Live.
    • Minute Media President Rich Routman reveals how its taking Sports Illustrated to new platforms.
    • Kantar's Americas CEO Jeff Greenspoon explains how it helps brands and marketers deliver measurable results.

Opening Bell
Roads to Success celebrates 25 years of impact

Closing Bell
DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) celebrates 5 years as a public company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999816/NYSE_Content_Update_June_24.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999815/NYSE_Wyndham_Clark.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/6013072/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-abridge-partners-with-eli-lilly-nvidia-to-improve-healthcare-302809286.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.