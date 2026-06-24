Dasseti, the investment management industry's specialist RFP and DDQ response platform, today announced the launch of its direct integration with Nasdaq eVestment Omni.

The integration enables investment managers to create, manage and maintain consistent investor narratives across DDQs and consultant databases within a single workflow.

The launch marks the first direct integration of its kind between an RFP platform and Nasdaq eVestment Omni, helping firms eliminate siloed workflows between DDQs, RFPs and consultant database management.

Traditionally, consultant database narratives have been managed separately from DDQ and RFP workflows, often relying on fragmented spreadsheets, repetitive updates and disconnected review processes. The Dasseti ENGAGE and Omni integration creates a unified workflow that allows firms to manage database narratives alongside DDQs and RFP responses before synchronizing finalized content directly to Nasdaq eVestment Omni for validation and distribution across consultant databases.

"Our relationship with Nasdaq eVestment has always been centered around improving how investment managers manage investor communications and due diligence workflows," said Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder of Dasseti. "Extending that relationship into eVestment Omni allows firms to unify DDQ and consultant database narrative management, while automating the synchronization of approved content directly into Omni through API integration. This removes significant manual intervention from the process and helps firms maintain more consistent investor narratives across every channel."

Using Dasseti ENGAGE, firms can benefit from managing consultant database narratives alongside DDQs and RFP responses while leveraging AI-powered workflows and automation to streamline content management and accelerate distribution through Omni.

"Nasdaq eVestment Omni helps clients tell their story with confidence and efficiency across the consultant and investor ecosystem," said Daniel Brickhouse, Vice President and Head of Product for Analytics at Nasdaq. "By integrating directly with Dasseti ENGAGE, mutual clients can unify how narrative content is authored and maintained across DDQs and consultant databases, with Omni's validation layer and Change Tracking providing an on-demand compliance record of what was submitted and when."

Dasseti ENGAGE is purpose-built for investment management firms and supports DDQ, RFP and investor narrative workflows through centralized content management, AI-powered response tools and workflow automation.

About Dasseti

Dasseti provides specialist due diligence, RFP and investor communication technology for the investment management industry. Its platform helps investment managers and allocators streamline DDQ, RFP and consultant database workflows through AI-powered automation, centralized content management and workflow tools.

Dasseti clients represent over $36 trillion in assets under management globally.

For more information, visit www.dasseti.com

About Nasdaq eVestment

Nasdaq eVestment is a leading institutional intelligence and analytics platform that connects asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants across public and private markets. As part of Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ), Nasdaq eVestment empowers institutional investment teams to make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions by delivering trusted data, market insights, and purpose-built workflows across the investment lifecycle. With the industry's most comprehensive database of institutional strategies, investors, and professionals, Nasdaq eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to manager research, due diligence, fundraising, and distribution. Our data, analytics, benchmarks, and engagement tools help clients uncover opportunities, evaluate performance, and strengthen relationships across the institutional investment community. To learn more about Nasdaq eVestment, visit www.nasdaq.com/solutions/evestment.

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Contacts:

For more information contact June Johnson at jjohnson@dasseti.com